It's Official: Princess Kate and Prince William Are About to Gain an Exciting New Royal Power in 2026
She's the first Princess of Wales to have the honor since 1910.
Prince William and Princess Kate have just reached a major milestone on their paths to becoming the future King and Queen. On Monday, June 30, it was announced that King Charles has given the Prince and Princess of Wales the ability to grant royal warrants next year—and the move comes after it was reported this spring that the privilege was being "postponed," perhaps for years.
Essentially, a royal warrant is a stamp of approval for a company and is granted by select members of the Royal Family to their favorite businesses. This means William and Kate can honor their go-to fashion and beauty brands, food retailers, department stores or any other company they choose—and the impact for receiving a warrant is huge.
"A Royal Warrant of Appointment is a document that permits a company to use the Royal Arms in connection with its business," per the Royal Family's official website. "It is granted for up to five years at a time as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services traded with and used by the Households of HM The King and HM The Queen."
The move is also a historically significant one, as Kate will become the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants in 115 years—Mary of Teck was the last Princess of Wales to have the honor in 1910.
Who might receive the coveted stamp of approval? Just look to Kate's closet. For nearly 15 years, the Kate Effect has ensured that whatever the royal wears swiftly sells out—and a company being able to include the official royal coat of arms on its products would only make sales skyrocket.
Princess Kate's wedding dress designer and longtime go-to British label, Alexander McQueen, is a shoo-in for a warrant, along with designers like Catherine Walker, also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Jeweler Kiki McDonough—who recently shared her memories of Diana with Marie Claire—is surely in consideration as well.
The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Mulberry handbags, and Scottish label Strathberry is another royally approved bag brand that just might be on the potential warrant list. And let's not forget British heritage brand Holland Cooper—the label's sweaters, blazers and tailored wool coats have been a staple in Kate's wardrobe in recent years.
As for the specifics, the first round of companies must submit their initial applications by the end of July, and warrants will be granted in early 2026.
