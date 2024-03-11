Prince William and Princess Kate Spotted Together in a Car Leaving Windsor Castle

In their first photo taken together publicly since Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted riding in a car together leaving Windsor Castle today, The Daily Mail reports. William was headed to the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey; Kate was reportedly headed to a private appointment.
While it isn’t known exactly where Kate is headed and what said “private appointment” entails, she “appears to be following a similar route into central London,” The Daily Express reports. “Princess Kate was pictured sitting in the backseat of the car and looking out of the window, whereas William was looking ahead.”
After their car ride together, William arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla for the Commonwealth Day Service. Upon arrival, William was chatting with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, and Princess Anne. Kate, as predicted, was not in attendance.
As Kate looked out the car window, “William appeared to read some notes on his phone as they were swept out of the grounds of Windsor Castle in a blue Range Rover that later dropped William at the Abbey without her,” The Daily Mail reports. (Sorry for those hoping for an unexpected Commonwealth Day Service appearance by Kate.) The outlet continued that “Her surprise appearance came as wild online conspiracy theories swirled around the princess and her health.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo yesterday of Kate sitting in a chair flanked by her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis; last night, news agencies like AP, AFP, Reuters, PA, and Getty pulled the photo from its servers citing digital manipulation. This morning, Kate released an unprecedented statement via social media that read “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.” (Yesterday marked the U.K.’s Mother’s Day, whereas the U.S. celebrates in May.) We know the message is from Kate specifically, as it was signed with “C,” signifying that Catherine (the princess’ formal name) wrote it.
A source told People that Kate made what they called “minor adjustments” to the “amateur family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales.” William and Kate’s motivation, likely in the face of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding Kate’s health, was “to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day,” the source added.
It was later revealed that the photo was saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac on Friday and Saturday. The photo was taken on a Canon 5D Mark IV, which retails for nearly £3,000; a Canon 50mm lens was used, priced at over £1,600. The first save was made at 9:54 p.m. Friday night, and the second was at 9:39 a.m. on Saturday morning. It’s not clear if both saves were on the same device, and the Palace has offered no further clarification on the matter, as it refuses to release the original, unedited photo of the foursome. AP confirmed as much in its kill notice to journalists, writing “At closer inspection it appears that the source [Kensington Palace] has manipulated the image,” it wrote. “No replacement photo will be sent.”
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
“It’s plausible she’s [Kate] at home playing with the computer and using an AI tool, but if they’re really going to regain any sort of trust, they should release the unedited photo,” public relations expert Mark Borkowski told The Daily Mail. “It can’t be that bad if they just made a few tweaks. I find they have risen to the challenge, provided the statement as an explanation—the question is, with all the conspiracy theories running around, is whether people believe it, and I’m not sure that they will.”
Borkowski said the Mother’s Day photo exposed a public relations problem within the monarchy as a whole: “That’s the issue,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be that much joined up strategic thinking at the heart of the royal family at the moment, which leads to these problems where it’s a very difficult organization to manage in terms of PR.” He added “It’s a nightmare…They are under pressure, massively under pressure. This is a massive own goal.”
It is understood that William took the photo of his family last week at home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Before the brouhaha, it was a good day, a source told People. “The family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day,” they said.
Is today a wonderful day? Perhaps less likely.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Coincidentally Matched at an Oscars After Party
Two different designers, nearly the same look.
By India Roby
-
Kensington Palace Refuses to Release the Original, Unedited Photo of Princess Kate That Is Causing So Much Controversy
Metadata from the photo in question shows it was “saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac” over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lawrence Rewears a Historic Givenchy Gown
It hasn't been seen since 1996.
By Emma Childs
-
Kensington Palace Refuses to Release the Original, Unedited Photo of Princess Kate That Is Causing So Much Controversy
Metadata from the photo in question shows it was “saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac” over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day Photo Is Pulled from Multiple News Agencies Over Fears of Digital Manipulation
Were her engagement ring and wedding band taken off with AI? The saga keeps getting weirder.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Made the Effort to See Older Brother Prince William While in the U.K. Last Month, But William Apparently Wasn’t Interested
“It isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Just Dropped a Key Signal That She’s Doing Her Best to Return to Work As Soon As Possible, Royal Expert Says
“She will soon be back in control, better than ever.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton's Latest Headache? Her Uncle Turned ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ Reality Star, Gary Goldsmith
Goldsmith, younger brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, was reportedly “read the riot act” by his sister over his appearance on the show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Author Pulls No Punches on How the Palace Has Handled Princess Kate’s Health Issues: “From the Get-Go, It Was Very Fishy”
“It’s amazing to me that the Palace can be so tone deaf about this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Finally Breaks His Silence on the Rampant Princess Kate Conspiracy Theories
The words were brief and razor sharp.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
How Is Princess Kate Doing, Really? According to a Royal Expert, She’s “Recovering Well But Is Not Quite 100 Percent”
“She doesn’t want to rush things.”
By Rachel Burchfield