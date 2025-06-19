Body Language Expert Says Prince William "Sad and Subdued," as Royal Aides Claim Kate Middleton Missing Royal Ascot Is "No Cause for Alarm"

Royal fans were shocked when Kate Middleton canceled her appearance at Royal Ascot on June 18 at the very last minute. Former royal butler Grant Harrold suggested Prince William would "definitely feel the void" of Kate's absence, via Spin Genie . Now, palace insiders are setting the record straight about Princess Kate's decision to skip Royal Ascot, while a body language expert has weighed in on the Prince of Wales's solo appearance.

At the time, royal sources said the Princess of Wales was extremely "disappointed" to miss the prestigious event, but she needed "to find the right balance as she continues her recovery from cancer and a phased return to full duties," via The Sunday Times's royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, on X . However, GB News has since reported that "palace insiders moved quickly to quell any speculation, insisting the situation stemmed from administrative confusion rather than health concerns."

As reported by GB News, "Royal sources stressed there was 'no cause for alarm' and that Kate was adhering to the guidance previously given about finding the right equilibrium in her duties."

Prince William attending Royal Ascot alone on June 18. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Image)

As for how an alleged mistake about Princess Kate's attendance could have occurred, GB News stated, "The administrative mix-up unfolded when Ascot executives released the day's procession list at midday, listing both the Prince and Princess of Wales in the second carriage behind The King and Queen." It would seem that, according to palace insiders, the Princess of Wales had chosen to skip Royal Ascot long before the public became aware of her decision.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince William's appearance at Royal Ascot on June 18, telling the Express, "While his father, The King, chatted happily to their guest in the carriage, using some animated, good-humored body language displays, William seemed to sit back quietly with a slightly slumped posture, looking subdued and rather reflective without Kate at his side." James told the outlet that the Prince of Wales appeared to be "sad and subdued" at the regal event.