Body Language Expert Says Prince William "Sad and Subdued," as Royal Aides Claim Kate Middleton Missing Royal Ascot Is "No Cause for Alarm"
The Prince of Wales seemed "slightly slumped...and rather reflective" after his wife's cancellation.
Royal fans were shocked when Kate Middleton canceled her appearance at Royal Ascot on June 18 at the very last minute. Former royal butler Grant Harrold suggested Prince William would "definitely feel the void" of Kate's absence, via Spin Genie. Now, palace insiders are setting the record straight about Princess Kate's decision to skip Royal Ascot, while a body language expert has weighed in on the Prince of Wales's solo appearance.
At the time, royal sources said the Princess of Wales was extremely "disappointed" to miss the prestigious event, but she needed "to find the right balance as she continues her recovery from cancer and a phased return to full duties," via The Sunday Times's royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, on X. However, GB News has since reported that "palace insiders moved quickly to quell any speculation, insisting the situation stemmed from administrative confusion rather than health concerns."
As reported by GB News, "Royal sources stressed there was 'no cause for alarm' and that Kate was adhering to the guidance previously given about finding the right equilibrium in her duties."
As for how an alleged mistake about Princess Kate's attendance could have occurred, GB News stated, "The administrative mix-up unfolded when Ascot executives released the day's procession list at midday, listing both the Prince and Princess of Wales in the second carriage behind The King and Queen." It would seem that, according to palace insiders, the Princess of Wales had chosen to skip Royal Ascot long before the public became aware of her decision.
Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince William's appearance at Royal Ascot on June 18, telling the Express, "While his father, The King, chatted happily to their guest in the carriage, using some animated, good-humored body language displays, William seemed to sit back quietly with a slightly slumped posture, looking subdued and rather reflective without Kate at his side." James told the outlet that the Prince of Wales appeared to be "sad and subdued" at the regal event.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.