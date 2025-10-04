The royal family is an institution built on traditions, some of which date back centuries, but that doesn't mean those traditions can't change.

In fact, many of them probably will when Prince William becomes King, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English. In a new column for the Daily Mail, English writes that William has little patience for the justification "we've always done it this way" when it comes to continuing royal family traditions, so royal fans should be prepared for a "markedly different" reign when William takes the throne.

Of course, this doesn't mean that William plans to abandon all (or even most) of the royal family's longstanding traditions. English insists that the future king isn't "racing to turn his back on 1,000 years of pomp, pageantry and history when he accedes to the throne"—and royal sources back up that claim.

"He very much believes in tradition and the magic of the monarchy," one royal source told English of Will's appreciation for some of the royal family's traditions that are decidedly not modern.

Still, English says "it's also clear that William is firmly in charge of his own destiny, with a clear and confident vision for the future—one that is likely to look markedly different than anything we have seen before."

To illustrate this point, English cites Will's recent interview with Eugene Levy for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveller, in which the Prince of Wales agreed with the actor's suggestion that the monarchy would be "shifting in a slightly different direction" in the future.

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that…I don't fear it," William told Levy during his appearance on the series. "That's the bit that excites me…the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

While William didn't go into details about what those changes might specifically be, but English says her royals reassured her that "all the things like garden parties and Trooping the Colour will very much still be part of the picture" and that rumors that he will forgo a coronation were "strongly" denied.

"I think when people say he doesn't want a coronation it's more of a statement of wishes than intent," one of English's sources said.

The source went on to explain that Will's approach to changing the monarchy will largely involve questioning why things are done the way they are.

"When he thinks about change, it's very much in the guise of questioning how things are done, much like he's done with the Duchy of Cornwall since taking it over," the source added. "If the answer is, 'But we've always done it like that,' his answer will inevitably be, 'But why?'"