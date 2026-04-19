The British Royal Family has been forced to navigate a number of very public scandals in recent years. Despite the "drama," Prince William decided to take on a bigger role within the family following King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses. According to several royal experts, William is perfectly fine with swerving ongoing familial drama altogether in favor of maintaining a quiet life.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained that William is "ignoring the circus" as he's "done with drama." Chard continued, "This feels like a permanent royal reset...But William's silence isn't a mystery. It's a strategy."

Weighing in on Prince William's approach to Royal Family scandals, the Sunday Times's royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, told Times Radio (via the Daily Mail), "William is someone who does hold a grudge; he does choose sides." She continued, "If someone picks the other side, he remembers that."

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"William's silence isn't a mystery. It's a strategy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chard seemingly agreed with Nikkhah's summation, telling Fox News Digital, "Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, 'Betrayal has a long shelf life.'"

The commentator continued, "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He's setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There's a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He's fearless and has a strong moral character."

Meanwhile, royal author Russell Myers—who recently released the biography William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story—told the outlet, "William was very much led into the path of, 'You are going to be King. This is your destiny.'" As a result, everything William does likely takes his important future into account.

William is "ignoring the circus" as he's "done with drama." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of any drama the Royal Family might be facing, it appears as though Prince William is resolute in remaining calm and carrying on.

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