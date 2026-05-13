The Cannes Film Festival officially began this week, and so far, the only I've been able to focus on is figuring out what products Gillian Anderson uses on her fluffy curls.

Anderson is currently in France, where she's joining the rest of her castmates to promote their upcoming horror movie, Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma. On day two of the festival, the actress stepped out wearing a nude Miu Miu midi dress with silver and beige floral embroidery that she paired with strappy burgundy heels. Her glam for the day was even more summery than her dress.

Anderson wore a light pink lip color along with a hint of blush and dark eyeliner. On most occasions, she wears her creamy blonde hair in straight styles and updos, but for Cannes, she opted for big, springy curls that were slightly teased to add some extra volume.

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Gillian Anderson wears big, voluminous curls at Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the top of the year, experts predicted that the most popular hairstyles of 2026 would be "effortless," and given the hype surrounding Odessa A'Zion's long ringlets in HBO's I Love LA, some also predicted that there would be an uptick in people choosing to enhance and embrace their curls and natural textures. "I predict we’ll be seeing people who actually do have natural curls or waves finally showcasing them more often," curly hair specialist Dusty Schlabach previously told MC. "It’s a flex-because you can’t fake real curls and natural patterns without it looking very 'done' and too polished to feel effortless; some can’t be replicated at all."

So far, the prediction isn't too far off. Days before Anderson hit the Cannes red carpet with her messy curls, Tyla attended Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles, where she wore her hair in a bouncy lob with springy wand curls. A'Zion has also styled her ringlets in a variety of ways (including a faux mullet) throughout her last few red carpet appearances.

I'm now patiently waiting for the day that Anderson decides to share her exact curl routine, but for now, you can enhance your curls with a few of the products listed ahead.

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