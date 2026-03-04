Prince William and Princess Kate Have a “Totally Different Vision” for the Future

Prince William and Princess Kate know that the future—and oftentimes, the popularity—of the monarchy rests on their shoulders. Prince William will one day assume the throne and rule over the United Kingdom, with Prince George as the future sovereign following behind him. When it comes to his future reign, Prince William is planning to do things differently. According to The Sun’s royal editor, Russell Myers, Prince William and Princess Kate have “a totally different vision for the monarchy.”

Prince William and Princess Kate are prioritizing family life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a "totally different vision" for the future of the monarchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Us Weekly, Myers revealed that he spoke to “people very, very close to William and Kate” to learn about their feelings on the monarchy’s future. The Prince and Princess of Wales feel that the monarchy needs to “be accountable,” and the work that the monarchy carries out “needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home, but abroad.” Myers impressed that the future of the Royal Family “also needs to create a system that works for the people,” not just to benefit themselves.

Prince William still sees his life as king in a distant future, but he is laying the groundwork for that future role now. The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent this time trying to “get their family home life right,” focusing on their children and creating a stable home environment. Secondary to that is their “work on the public profile,” according to Myers, who said “that’s very, very different to how the Monarch has been structured in generations beforehand.”

King Charles envisioned a slimmed-down monarchy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince George, the future of the monarchy. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

King Charles has made his own changes to the monarchy over the last few years, which Prince William will have to manage when he takes on the mantle. “There’s been a lot of talk about a slimmed down monarchy for many, many years,” Myers explained, noting that King Charles felt it was important to slim down the working Royal Family. When he made those plans, Prince Harry and former-Prince Andrew were expected to maintain their roles. “It does look a little bit thin on the ground at the moment, but I think what the king wanted to do was try to make the Royal Family much more accountable.”

Prince William and Princess Kate’s change in priorities, alongside a slimmed down monarchy, allows the members of the Royal Family to focus on family life and forging a genuine relationship with the people. Prioritizing relationships, both within the family and with the wider public, may lead to a more successful and relatable future reign, and strengthen the monarchy’s role in the long run.

