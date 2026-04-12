In recent years, Prince William has taken on a much larger role within the Royal Family. As the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales is likely already preparing for his own tenure on the throne after King Charles. And according to a former royal courtier, William is focused on "modernizing the monarchy," particularly as a "millennial."

Writing in his new royal biography William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers explained, "One former courtier gave an intriguing insight into the importance to the heir of modernizing the monarchy."

Per Myers, the courtier told him, "It has guided his principles, perhaps even before university. Look at most millennials, their world has changed more rapidly than any other generation, birth of the internet, social media, everyone rushing around, the world is literally on fire every way you turn."

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"It has guided his principles, perhaps even before university." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former courtier continued, "In one way it's harder to be heard than ever and in another it's never been easier with everything at our disposal, so perhaps it's about balance. William and Catherine have been very good at that, taking their time, finding their feet on what matters to them."

Per the former palace employee, "They recognize their own foundations need to be rock solid before they can deliver for anyone else, much more so than anyone in the family before them."

"Look at most millennials, their world has changed more rapidly than any other generation." (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly focused on one thing.

"The most important thing, for William as much as Catherine, has always been the welfare of their children," Myers shared.

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Still, it's clear that Prince William is preparing to make some tough choices when he becomes King, while keeping his generation in mind throughout.