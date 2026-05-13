Royal Biographer Reveals "Mischievous" Queen Elizabeth's Rule-Breaking Moment That Says it All About Her Personality
Gyles Brandreth wrote of the late Queen's sense of humor and "teasing quality."
As monarch, Queen Elizabeth knew what was expected of her, and very rarely stepped out of line. In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, author Gyles Brandreth, a longtime friend of the Royal Family, explored the many facets of the late Queen’s personality. Even though the monarch was actually very reserved, the biographer revealed she did have a more cheeky side.
After showing a draft of his book to TV personality and historical advisor Alastair Bruce, who shared a warm relationship with the late Queen, Brandreth wrote that Bruce thought he’d missed out on one key trait of Queen Elizabeth’s. “Her shyness,” he said. “She really was very shy—and used talking about her dogs and her horses to deflect from her shyness.”
Fellow royal biographer Robert Hardman also noted that the late Queen also “found it easier to discuss emotions through animals” in his upcoming book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story. But dogs aside, Bruce shared one hilarious story that showed Queen Elizabeth’s ability to toe the rules just a bit.
“I asked him if she was every naughty—if she ever broke the rules,” Brandreth said of his conversation with Bruce.
“‘Well,’ he said, ‘when she was ill, on doctors’ orders she was told to cut back on milk, so when tea was served, looking mischievous, she would take her teaspoon and dip it into the milk jug and then use the teaspoon to give her tea a quick swirl.”
It's certainly not the most defiant move a royal has made—not even close—but Brandreth noted that the late Queen "accepted her lot in life" and "did not kick against the pricks." However, every once in a while, even The Queen needed to push back against the expected...even if it was just a splash of milk.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.