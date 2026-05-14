Princess Kate's solo trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy got off to a busy start on May 13, with the royal wearing a trendy summer suit for her arrival. For her second day—during which she met several creatures and critters—the Princess of Wales recycled key pieces from her closet to create the perfect late-Spring look.

For her visit to Scuola dell'infanzia ("Salvador Allende")—where she was photographed speaking to a group of children—Princess Kate rewore her double-breasted Blazé Milano gray pinstripe blazer. The Princess of Wales has worn the smart jacket on numerous occasions in recent years, including for a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2023, where Prince Louis recreated his famous scream face.

Underneath the blazer, Princess Kate wore a long cream pleated skirt, cinched at the waist with a belt, and a matching cream T-shirt.

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Princess Kate arrives for her second day of engagements in Reggio Emilia in Italy. (Image credit: Antonio Calanni / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

For footwear, Princess Kate rewore her Camilla Elphick "Alicia" slingback flats, which include a pearl buckle and black contrast toe.

Princess Kate visits Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

The princess's prized Cartier Ballon Bleu Stainless Steel Watch was the ideal accessory for her European visit, along with an Atelier Molayem bracelet.

Princess Kate wore her Cartier watch in Italy. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

An Instagram post shared details of Kate's second day in Italy, and included several sumptuous pictures from her trip.

"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," the caption explained.

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"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as 'the third teacher,' nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," the post continued.

Regarding the importance of Princess Kate's solo visit, a royal aide shared, via People , "She takes great joy from this work." The royal employee continued, "I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that is committed to championing for decades to come and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on."

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