Princess Kate's Dreamy Late-Spring Outfit Combines Old and New Closet Items for Italy Day Two
The Princess of Wales's solo European visit includes her trademark wardrobe recycling.
Princess Kate's solo trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy got off to a busy start on May 13, with the royal wearing a trendy summer suit for her arrival. For her second day—during which she met several creatures and critters—the Princess of Wales recycled key pieces from her closet to create the perfect late-Spring look.
For her visit to Scuola dell'infanzia ("Salvador Allende")—where she was photographed speaking to a group of children—Princess Kate rewore her double-breasted Blazé Milano gray pinstripe blazer. The Princess of Wales has worn the smart jacket on numerous occasions in recent years, including for a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2023, where Prince Louis recreated his famous scream face.
Underneath the blazer, Princess Kate wore a long cream pleated skirt, cinched at the waist with a belt, and a matching cream T-shirt.
For footwear, Princess Kate rewore her Camilla Elphick "Alicia" slingback flats, which include a pearl buckle and black contrast toe.
The princess's prized Cartier Ballon Bleu Stainless Steel Watch was the ideal accessory for her European visit, along with an Atelier Molayem bracelet.
An Instagram post shared details of Kate's second day in Italy, and included several sumptuous pictures from her trip.
"Day two in Reggio Emilia, where approaches to early learning come to life across schools, ateliers, and community spaces shaped by creativity and shared care," the caption explained.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"Here, attuned and attentive caregivers, alongside nature as 'the third teacher,' nurture an immense sense of connection in the children, which is so crucial in the early years and beyond," the post continued.
Regarding the importance of Princess Kate's solo visit, a royal aide shared, via People, "She takes great joy from this work." The royal employee continued, "I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that is committed to championing for decades to come and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on."
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY PRINCESS KATE
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.