Princess Kate's solo visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy has seen the royal focus on a topic she holds dear—early childhood development. Following her arrival on May 13, the Princess of Wales quickly made it clear that she's "the children's princess," with a plethora of adorable, young fans turning out to meet the royal. On the second day of her European visit, Princess Kate further endeared herself to a group of schoolchildren by proving she has no fear when it comes to critters and creatures.

With three children at home—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—Princess Kate is likely no stranger to getting stuck into messy activities.

For an outdoor engagement at Scuola dell'infanzia ("Salvador Allende"), the Princess of Wales was shown spending time with a group of kids as they investigated the nature around them, which included meeting some of the local wildlife.

Latest Videos From

Princess Kate holds a small reptile in Italy. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

As a senior royal, Princess Kate is well-versed in attending high-profile banquets and meeting with world leaders. But she appeared just as comfortable holding a small lizard and using a magnifying glass to examine some wildlife discoveries in an outdoor setting in Italy.

Princess Kate puts the Italian wildlife under the magnifying glass. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Needless to say, Princess Kate appeared to make even more Italian fans by not shying away from holding the reptiles discovered by the group.

Princess Kate makes new friends at Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia, Italy. (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Of Princess Kate's solo trip to Italy, a source told People , "She's looking forward to being here, she's energized, she's enthused, she's excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too."

Judging by the engagements she's already conducted in the Italian city, its residents are just as excited and energized about Princess Kate's visit.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors