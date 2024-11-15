Once upon a time, Prince William was enjoying life in his twenties out on the road with friends, but with the responsibility of becoming the Prince of Wales (and having three kids), life has changed just a bit. On Thursday, Nov. 14, however, the royal got a small taste of one of his old hobbies while visiting Ulster University's Belfast City campus in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales hopped on a motorcycle as he enjoyed a virtual ride with green screen technology at the university and learned how the school is helping future creative leaders.

Per Hello!, the future King looked thrilled, exclaiming, "Any excuse to get on a motorbike!” He even asked if someone could remove it from its platform, adding, “I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin."

The Prince of Wales seemed in a nostalgic mood for his riding days, per Hello!, claiming, “I love that exhaust” and deeming his experience “incredibly realistic.” Motorcycle riding, unfortunately, is a hobby that Princess Kate once said "terrified" her, and William later gave it up.

Prince William took a virtual ride on a motorcycle in Belfast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s still riding it,” the Princess of Wales said regarding her husband's bike habit in 2015, per People. “It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified."

Princess Kate added that she hoped Prince George wouldn't pick up the hobby, sharing, "Hopefully I’m going to keep George off of it." Prince William's love of motorcycles also scared his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, with royal expert James Whitaker once stating (via the Express), "I think it frightens the life out of people at Buckingham Palace and almost certainly, The Queen too."

It seems like their concerns worked, because in 2018, Prince William said (via People) that he'd quit. “I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips. For me, biking was always about being with everybody else," he said.

The prince checked out the university's virtual production studio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William paid tribute to his former motorcycle days. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While visiting the university, he also encountered two students who were late for a lecture because of the security surrounding his visit. Fortunately, the women received a "royal pardon" when the Prince of Wales recorded a TikTok for their professor.

"Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late, but see we caught up, and they wouldn't believe you were here, so just say hi," he said with a smile as student Samantha Johnson and her friend watched on.

As for his motorcycle, maybe Princess Kate can issue him a royal pardon in that department.