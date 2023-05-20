Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William’s Annoying Messy Habit When They’re Relaxing at Home

He may be the Prince of Wales, but even Prince William has an annoying messy habit that is a “nightmare” for his wife, Kate, The Mirror reports. On a trip to an RAF base in Cyprus back in 2018, the couple—now the Prince and Princess of Wales, but then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—met military personnel serving on the island and opened a new recreation facility.
As he looked around at the new décor of the room, William said “Keep the pizza off the sofas” to which Kate replied “You’re a nightmare with that,” according to The Daily Express.
Okay, so we know they like pizza—relatable—but what else do the couple like to nosh on when they’re relaxing at home for the evening? When asked what her top takeout order is during an interview on BBC Radio 1 in 2017, Kate said “Curry, definitely”—but, apparently, William doesn’t share Kate’s palate for spicy food.
The more we learn about her, the more interesting Kate becomes—in addition to devouring spicy food and playing the piano in one-shoulder gowns, Kate apparently is a beekeeper too, keeping the insects on the grounds of her country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate—and she even makes her own honey, People reports.
