Prince William and Kate Middleton "Continue to Push Boundaries" When It Comes to This Aspect of Royal Life
"They definitely have a different dynamic compared to other royal couples."
They might be the future King and Queen, but Prince William and Princess Kate are proving that even royals aren't above a bit of PDA. While they've typically shown a more restrained approach to public affection than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales have slowly but surely started letting their guard down in recent years. As the couple is set to celebrate their 14th anniversary on April 29, one royal expert has dug into how William and Kate still have a "genuine spark" all these years later.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert and former police officer Darren Stanton said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have always "had a very mischievous element to their relationship" from early on "and clearly shared the same sense of humor."
"In terms of the couple’s body language, they are definitely one of the strongest couples, if not the strongest out of all of the Royal Family," Stanton continued. "Although they never initially displayed signs of public affection, there has always been a genuine spark between them."
Whether it's sharing a kiss at a polo match or a "mischievous" look during a formal royal ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales show genuine affection for each other, even during more restrained moments.
"As their marriage has developed over time, these signals have definitely grown, which proves that the pair have become more comfortable in each other’s presence," Stanton said. "While they are still members of the Royal Family with a lifelong duty, they are not adverse to showing their affectionate side."
The body language expert compared the future King and Queen to William's cousin Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband, Mike Tindall. "They definitely have a different dynamic compared to other royal couples," he said, pointing out that like Zara and Mike, Prince William and Princess Kate aren't afraid to have fun.
"Mike and Zara also appear to have a mischievous side, which is something that Kate and William haven’t been afraid to show in recent years," Stanton said. "They’ve definitely broken away from strict protocols and appear more comfortable within their relationship while out in public."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also loosened up in terms of royal protocol with the public, taking selfies and doling out hugs to fans at recent events.
Stanton agreed that the couple is taking a more lighthearted approach, stating, "Overall, it’s clear Kate and William will continue to push the boundaries over the course of their marriage, which will only show them in a more relatable light."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
