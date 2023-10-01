Add Princess Diana’s Childhood Home, Althorp House, to the List of Celebrity Homes You Can Rent (for a Steep Price)

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not too long ago, Marie Claire rounded up celebrity homes you can rent on Airbnb—think Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow—but now, The Mirror reports, you can add a little royalty to your stay: Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, is available to rent, the outlet writes.

The house is available to rent on an upmarket property rental site, Elysian Estates , and was posted by Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer. Though “the exact fee is not disclosed,” The Mirror reports, “guests can likely expect to pay tens of thousands for just a single night at the mansion.” The listing says the home sleeps 72 and sits on 13,000 acres in Northants; Elysian Estates can also offer chefs, a helicopter transfer, a pianist, shooting, stalking (deer stalking, not celebrity stalking), and fireworks as part of the experience.

What is likely not included—almost 100 percent so—is a visit to Diana’s grave on the property, on an island in the middle of a lake called Oval Lake. The grave has been kept private since Diana’s death in 1997.

“Althorp truly is one of the most spectacular, luxurious, and exclusive venues in the U.K.,” the listing for the property reads. “The ancestral home of the Spencer family, Althorp stands sentinel in its vast private estate, with a magnificent exterior matched by the beauty of the surrounding parkland. To stay at Althorp is to become part of the amazing history of this magnificent property, renowned for its discreet yet spectacular hospitality to guests including royalty and aristocracy since 1508.”

The listing continues “Althorp offers an unforgettable setting for hosting exceptional occasions, with discreet service, exquisite cuisine, spectacular surroundings, and a wonderful sense of history, all combined with 21st century luxury.”

This isn’t the first time Althorp has been listed to the public; Earl Spencer faced a barrage of criticism in 2013 for using a travel firm to rent Althorp out for £25,000 a night to tourists.