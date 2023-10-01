Add Princess Diana’s Childhood Home, Althorp House, to the List of Celebrity Homes You Can Rent (for a Steep Price)

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Not too long ago, Marie Claire rounded up celebrity homes you can rent on Airbnb—think Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow—but now, The Mirror reports, you can add a little royalty to your stay: Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, is available to rent, the outlet writes.
The house is available to rent on an upmarket property rental site, Elysian Estates, and was posted by Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer. Though “the exact fee is not disclosed,” The Mirror reports, “guests can likely expect to pay tens of thousands for just a single night at the mansion.” The listing says the home sleeps 72 and sits on 13,000 acres in Northants; Elysian Estates can also offer chefs, a helicopter transfer, a pianist, shooting, stalking (deer stalking, not celebrity stalking), and fireworks as part of the experience.
What is likely not included—almost 100 percent so—is a visit to Diana’s grave on the property, on an island in the middle of a lake called Oval Lake. The grave has been kept private since Diana’s death in 1997.
“Althorp truly is one of the most spectacular, luxurious, and exclusive venues in the U.K.,” the listing for the property reads. “The ancestral home of the Spencer family, Althorp stands sentinel in its vast private estate, with a magnificent exterior matched by the beauty of the surrounding parkland. To stay at Althorp is to become part of the amazing history of this magnificent property, renowned for its discreet yet spectacular hospitality to guests including royalty and aristocracy since 1508.”
The listing continues “Althorp offers an unforgettable setting for hosting exceptional occasions, with discreet service, exquisite cuisine, spectacular surroundings, and a wonderful sense of history, all combined with 21st century luxury.”
This isn’t the first time Althorp has been listed to the public; Earl Spencer faced a barrage of criticism in 2013 for using a travel firm to rent Althorp out for £25,000 a night to tourists.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seem to Officially Confirm Their Relationship—and, Naturally, It Involves Fashion
The two star in Gucci’s latest campaign.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Has Loaned Friend Sophie Turner Her NYC Apartment Amidst Turner’s Tumultuous Divorce from Joe Jonas
Maybe that’s what they were discussing at dinner…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Charlotte Takes After Princess Diana in This Lovely Way
She's the dancing queen!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana’s Black Sheep Sweater Breaks a Record with Its $1.143M Sale
This iteration of the sweater was worn by Diana in 1989.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Way Prince Harry Interacts with Children is Reminiscent of Princess Diana, Body Language Expert Says
“Harry is clearly so much in his element here.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana Would Have “Loved” and “Embraced” Meghan Markle, Former Royal Butler Says
“I think she would have tried to understand her.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Newly Released Tapes Reveal Princess Diana’s Feelings on Her Wedding to Prince Charles: “The Whole Thing Was Ridiculous”
Unheard tapes Diana recorded for biographer Andrew Morton are coming to light.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Only After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Did Sarah Ferguson Stop Comparing Herself to Late Sister-in-Law Princess Diana
“I didn’t like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Detail Their Last Phone Call with Their Mother, Princess Diana, Hours Before Her Untimely Death
“That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Following Backlash, Producers of ‘The Crown’ Insist Princess Diana’s Death Will Be Handled “Delicately, Thoughtfully”
“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”
By Rachel Burchfield