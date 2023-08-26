Following Backlash, Producers of ‘The Crown’ Insist Princess Diana’s Death Will Be Handled “Delicately, Thoughtfully”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As fans of The Crown eagerly anticipate its forthcoming sixth season, the show’s producers are speaking out, saying Princess Diana’s death in a car accident in Paris was “delicately, thoughtfully recreated” for the Netflix hit. When we left off at the end of season five, the summer of 1997 was beginning, which ended in Diana’s death at just 36 years old. The crash also killed Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, and driver Henri Paul; bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was the accident’s only survivor, though he was severely injured.
Per People, executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie, speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, said “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not,” Mackie said. “We’re thoughtful people, and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it. The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.” She added that Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late princess, “was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that’s evident.”
People previously confirmed that the crash’s moment of impact in a Parisian tunnel will be excluded from The Crown.
Police officer David Douglas, who worked on Operation Paget, the investigation into the various conspiracy theories surrounding the late Princess of Wales’ death, spoke about the cause of the accident on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s my absolute, total belief it was a terrible, tragic accident in which three people lost their lives and one other person had their life turned upside down,” he said. “When you look at most incidents, accidents, you find there’s a chain of events, and if any one of those chain of events had been different, it might not have led to that happening. For example, if they’d been wearing seatbelts, our experts tell us it was probably an 80 percent chance that they would have survived the accident.”
Though season six—the show’s final season—doesn’t reach modern years of the monarchy, Harries said that Her late Majesty’s death last September impacted the series’ finale. “The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all,” Harries said. “It didn’t change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean. It’s a very powerful film and a very respectful episode.”
Mackie added she had “very mixed emotions” about the series coming to an end after six seasons: “It’s a huge part of my career and my life, and I’m deeply proud of it,” she said. “So suddenly it’s ending, and one feels untethered by that.”
Photos from the set of The Crown’s final season have hinted at storylines including the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s to Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Ariana Grande Sent a Sweet Message About Her Late Ex Mac Miller on Her Album Anniversary
Miller passed away in 2018.
By Marie Claire
-
Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Maxwell Channel the 2000s in a Cute Instagram Post
They should start a girl group.
By Marie Claire
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo
As one does!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royal Family Was Looking for a “Particular Kind of Girl” When It Came to Finding Prince Charles a Wife, Author Says
One Diana Spencer fit the bill perfectly.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Was “Horrified” When She Saw the Gown on the Big Day
“I actually felt faint.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Take Part in Sweet Habit That Princess Diana Instilled in Their Father, Prince William
Gone 26 years this month, Diana lives on through her children and grandchildren.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Famous Superyacht on Which Dodi Fayed Courted Princess Diana in the Summer of 1997 Sinks to the Bottom of the Mediterranean Sea
If you were around that summer 26 years ago, you remember this vessel well from the hordes of photos taken of it with the Princess of Wales aboard.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
51 Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding
You've probably never seen these before.
By Charlotte Chilton