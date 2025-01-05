Princess Kate is Being "Careful" Not to "Commit" to Specific 43rd Birthday Plans Amid Cancer Battle

With Kate Middleton's birthday quickly approaching, many royal watchers are likely wondering how the princess intends to celebrate her big day. The truth is, the Princess of Wales has typically kept her Jan. 9 celebrations relatively low-key, but that doesn't mean her family and friends won't treat her like a (future) queen for a day. However, one royal expert says that when it comes to any kind of public events, Princess Kate will likely not be signing up anytime soon.

Referring to her cancer battle, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, “If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this. They've been very careful. We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday."

“There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," he continued. “I'm sure she will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful.”

In previous years, the Princess of Wales has been known to celebrate with intimate family gatherings at their country home, Anmer Hall—think less "royal extravaganza" and more "cozy dinner party." In 2021, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis even hosted a tea party for their mom's birthday, per People, and in January 2020, the family welcomed friends to Norfolk for the weekend.

The Princess of Wales will likely enjoy a low-key celebration with her family this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2022, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 40th birthday with a bit more fanfare by posing for three stunning Paolo Roversi portraits that had everyone talking. It's common practice for the Royal Family's social media account to share a birthday photo in honor of Kate, and in 2024, The King and Queen posted a previously unseen picture of the Princess of Wales from their 2023 coronation.

However, after last year's Mother's Day Photoshop controversy, it's unclear whether the Waleses—who chose to use an old picture from Kate's cancer update video on their '24 Christmas card—will choose to release a new image for her 43rd birthday.

Looking ahead to Jan. 9, royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! that for Kate, this year's birthday "will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family."

She added that the Princess of Wales must be "delighted that she is able to enjoy her birthday in comparatively good health, though of course she is still recovering."

No matter what she does to mark her 43rd birthday, one thing has remained consistent through the years: Kate's knack for celebrating in her own understated yet elegant way.