Princess Kate’s Favorite Food is Not Only Delicious, But Surprisingly Affordable, Too

Every so often, we’re lucky enough to hear the Princess of Wales quip about her private life, and share details about herself that we all want to know, but nary a reporter would actually ask (example—her favorite color is green, which she revealed at a royal engagement recently, and displayed for the world to see with her three Wimbledon looks last month).

Over the years, Kate has spoken about her fondness for a particular food and, The Mirror reports, we’re in luck—it’s not only delicious, but surprisingly affordable, too. Kate has revealed that she loves curry, even admitting that it was her favorite food to have delivered. On a recent trip to Birmingham, Kate said she “loves curries and spice,” while her husband, Prince William, admitted he preferred milder options, telling those there “I’m a masala man.” While on the visit in Birmingham last April, the couple visited a curry house, where, naturally, they were asked about the delicacy. William said of his wife “Catherine can eat it” but said of himself trying to eat the dish “I start sweating.”

Apparently, Kate’s fondness for curry is so strong that she and her family of five “secretly try lots of curry houses around the country,” and Kate added that their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “absolutely” love Indian food.

The April visit wasn’t the only time Kate has let slip her affinity for the food. In an interview with the BBC , she was asked what her favorite takeaway was, and she replied “Curry, definitely.”

William and Kate tried cooking Indian food on a royal engagement, but, of the experience, William admitted “Oh! That didn’t go so well!”

“Clearly Sir [William] doesn’t have any [skill] at all,” Meena Sharma said of the visit to the restaurant in Bennetts Hill. “There were holes in there, and some of it was too thin. Some of it was too thick. But Ma’am’s [Kate] skills were fantastic. I did say to her ‘You’ve got a job for life.’” You know, if this whole Queen thing doesn’t work out.

The good news about curry is that it’s relatively inexpensive to make at home. This “cheap, healthy, and delicious” creamy chicken curry recipe can be made for less than £10 and serves four, which comes out to just £2.5 per person, The Daily Express reports.

“This cheap creamy chicken curry is a lovely, subtle curry that tastes anything but cheap,” the outlet reports. “The spice blend is flawless and packs just the right amount of punch, and the use of coconut milk is canny indeed, lending the dish a wonderful richness and complexity.”

If you want to eat like Kate tonight—consider it done:

Ingredients

· Two tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

· Two fresh garlic cloves, finely minced

· One large yellow onion, finely chopped

· Two 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

· Two teaspoons ground cumin

· 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

· One teaspoon ground turmeric

· One pound boneless chicken breasts, cut into one-inch pieces

· One 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste

· One cup coconut milk

· Two teaspoons kosher salt

· One cup hot water (optional)

Instructions

· In a wok, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook for six to eight minutes or until transparent. Add garlic and cook for one to two more minutes.

· Stir in cumin, turmeric, one teaspoon of curry powder, red pepper flakes, and one teaspoon of salt. Cook for one minute. Add tomato paste. Mix to combine.

· In a Ziploc bag, toss chicken pieces in the remaining curry powder. Season with salt and pepper. Add to wok and cook for about five to six minutes until the outside is golden brown.

· Pour the coconut milk into the wok. If the coconut milk has separated from the fat, pour the liquid in and add a tablespoon or so of fat until you have the creamy consistency that you desire. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally for seven minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Add hot water if there is not enough liquid, because it has cooked down.

· Serve hot with white rice if desired. Sprinkle with cilantro and a squeeze of lime if desired.

Bon Appetit!