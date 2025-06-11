Royal Chef Reveals Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Very Frugal" and Rarely Served "Extravagant" Meals at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth was known for exhibiting iconic behavior in just about every aspect of her life, including when it came to her culinary tastes. From ordering a special menu for her corgis to her love of the "jam penny" sandwich, the late Queen clearly knew what she wanted from the Buckingham Palace chefs. In a new interview, one former royal chef has revealed why Queen Elizabeth was actually "very frugal" when it came to food.

Speaking exclusively to Heart Bingo, Darren McGrady, who worked with the Royal Family for 15 years, explained, "We didn't do anything over-the-top extravagant. The Queen was very frugal, likely due to her wartime upbringing."

McGrady continued, "Ingredients like lobster, caviar, and foie gras were reserved for state banquets. On normal days, she was perfectly happy with comfort food, so we cooked meals like cottage pie."

"The Queen was very frugal." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as preferring "comfort food" to luxurious delicacies, Queen Elizabeth reportedly had some simple dislikes, too. "There weren't banned foods, but The Queen didn't like garlic or strong onions, viewing them as antisocial," McGrady told the outlet. "So we didn't use garlic in her meals."

However, Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, apparently "loved garlic and would have it at his dinner parties," McGrady noted.

The former royal chef also claimed, "The idea that The Queen didn't eat seafood while traveling isn't true—we regularly cooked scallops and shrimp for her."

"The Queen didn't like garlic or strong onions." (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the summer, when the Royal Family retreated to Balmoral in Scotland, the royal chefs had a few less responsibilities. "Every summer we spent 8 weeks at Balmoral," McGrady explained. "Even in bad weather, the royals would go out to the hills and cook at lodges."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former royal chef elaborated, saying, "Prince Philip loved to grill; [King] Charles and Prince Andrew would help with sides. We'd prepare marinated meats and side dishes, and The Queen would bring ice cream in a thermos. It was a chance for them to unwind without staff."