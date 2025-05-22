Princess Kate Trades Butter Yellow for This Spring's Nautical Trend in $2,495 Diana-Inspired Coat

Kate Middleton might be dressing for her role as future Queen, but that doesn't make her immune to the season's hottest trends. For a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 20, she dug into her closet for an old Emilia Wickstead dress that leans into this spring's butter yellow phenomenon. And on May 22, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in Scotland with Prince William while tackling the nautical trend—and channeling Princess Diana in the process.

The Princess of Wales, who serves as sponsor of the new Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow, attended the ship's naming ceremony with Prince William, smashing a bottle of local Scottish whisky against its hull. Her navy and white Suzannah coat dress—crafted from Italian wool crepe—brings to mind the sleek styles favored by Princess Diana in the '90s and per the designer, "was inspired by vintage couture fashion."

Kate's new outfit is also reminiscent of the navy and white J.Crew wrap coat that Meghan Markle wore in March 2018 during a visit to Birmingham, England, with Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales wore Suzannah London for the ship naming ceremony. (Image credit: Alamy)

The princess is sponsor of the new HMS Glasgow warship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana went for a similar navy and white look in 1995, wearing a Catherine Walker suit and Philip Somerville hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a butter yellow dress at a Buckingham Palace garden party this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the same blue and white Philip Treacy hat she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2022, adding a further tribute to Diana in the form of the late royal's sapphire and diamond drop earrings. The Princess of Wales owns more than a dozen colors of Emmy London's Natasha clutch, and she carried its "midnight" hue for Thursday's engagement.

Along with giving naval energy, the blue and white outfit also paid tribute to the colors of the Scottish flag, and she pinned a Scottish thistle brooch on her coat.

This is far from the first time Kate has worn Suzannah London, with the Princess of Wales owning the designer's vintage-inspired Flippy Wiggle dress in both green and white. She also wore a green and white tea dress by Suzannah in Prince George's first birthday photos and a summery white shirt dress from the brand in 2020.

