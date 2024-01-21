After Criticism About Her Work Ethic, Princess Kate Will Continue Her Royal Work from Bed as She Recovers from Abdominal Surgery

Kate plans to get back to work in some capacity as soon as she is discharged from The London Clinic.

By Rachel Burchfield
published

Critics of the Princess of Wales absolutely love commenting on her (as they put it) “lack of work ethic,” claiming that she doesn’t work as hard as other senior royals. Let’s stop here and speak on behalf of all mothers, who are doing the hardest work one can do—in addition to royal duties, Kate is literally raising the future of the British monarchy in heir Prince George, as well as the dynamic Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate, a typical working mother (though, yes, admittedly, her job is different than most), is caught in the constant conundrum, the never-ending see-saw of “If I give my all to work, the family suffers” or “If I give my all to the family, work suffers.” It’s a no-win situation.

So, naturally, the critics even came for Kate after it was announced that, post-abdominal surgery, she would be off royal duties until at least April. (Really?) Hopefully silencing the “lack of work ethic” critiques, multiple outlets report that after returning home to Adelaide Cottage (she is still currently in hospital at The London Clinic) Kate will undertake royal work from bed, ensuring that “her work will continue to be carried out,” The Mirror reports. 

The Princess of Wales, clad in a bright pink suit, visits the Foundling Museum on May 25

Rest is the order of the day—as it should be—but The Times reports that “her work will continue.” Kate’s office at Kensington Palace has contacted Kate’s patronages to postpone and reschedule engagements, and her assistant private secretary Natalie Burrow “has stepped up, along with William’s private secretary Jean-Christophe Gray, to help ensure her work continues,” The Mirror writes. The Sun reports that an official visit to Italy the Prince and Princess of Wales were due to undertake next month “has been called off, and William will not travel alone,” the outlet writes.

Kate—whose surgery took place on January 16—is expected to be in hospital for at least 10 days and possibly up to 14, making her discharge from The London Clinic somewhere around January 30. As soon as she makes it home from the hospital, The Times reports that she will work from bed, and that her “unwavering commitment to duty” will see her get back into her royal work “as soon as possible.” 

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

And The Times reports that Kate’s health scare has even led the Waleses to adopt a new motto: “100 percent family first, day job second,” the outlet reports—a nod to the family’s priorities going forward (and, really, always). “The kids are always at the center of their universe,” an aide told the publication. “That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forwards.”

