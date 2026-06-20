Harriet Sperling Returns to Royal Ascot in a Bridal Lace Dress From a Princess Kate-Approved Label

Harriet Sperling made her Royal Ascot debut as an official member of the Royal Family earlier this week in an icy blue dress from a Princess Kate-approved brand. Returning to Royal Ascot for Day 5, Sperling embodied her status as the latest royal bride in a bridal lace dress.

Sperling arrived at Royal Ascot Day 5 alongside her new husband, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, on Saturday, June 20. The NHS nurse opted for Beulah London's Ahana Cream Lace Dress, which is currently available for preorder for $1,570. Of course, Beulah is one of Princess Kate's go-to labels, proving that Sperling has definitely taken notice of the "Kate effect" herself.

The majority of Sperling's Royal Ascot accessories were also from royally-approved brands. The new Royal Family member carried Stow London's Mini East West Curve Bag in Hazy Blush Suede Leather, which retails for $575, along with a Jane Taylor London "Enid" Straw Boater Hat in Ivory, featuring a delicate veil, via @royalfashionpolice. Princess Kate regularly wears hats from Jane Taylor, and Sperling seems to have also embraced the brand.

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Harriet Sperling attends Royal Ascot 2026 for the second time. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

For footwear, Sperling made an exceedingly regal choice with a special pair of Manolo Blahnik x Emilia Wickstead pumps. The Hangisi Pump in Gold Double Warp Floral have been embellished with crystals and feature a metallic jacquard pattern. Notably, Emilia Wickstead designed Sperling's dreamy lace wedding gown.

Harriet Sperling wearing a cream lace dress from Princess Kate-approved label Beulah London. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Manolo Blahnik x Emilia Wickstead Hangisi 70 Crystal-Embellished Metallic Jacquard Pumps $1,475 at NET-A-PORTER

Despite only having been married for a few short weeks, Sperling and Phillips looked every inch the royal couple for their second Royal Ascot appearance as newlyweds.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Harriet Sperling