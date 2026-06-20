Harriet Sperling Returns to Royal Ascot in a Bridal Lace Dress From a Princess Kate-Approved Label
She's definitely taking style pointers from the future Queen.
Harriet Sperling made her Royal Ascot debut as an official member of the Royal Family earlier this week in an icy blue dress from a Princess Kate-approved brand. Returning to Royal Ascot for Day 5, Sperling embodied her status as the latest royal bride in a bridal lace dress.
Sperling arrived at Royal Ascot Day 5 alongside her new husband, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, on Saturday, June 20. The NHS nurse opted for Beulah London's Ahana Cream Lace Dress, which is currently available for preorder for $1,570. Of course, Beulah is one of Princess Kate's go-to labels, proving that Sperling has definitely taken notice of the "Kate effect" herself.
The majority of Sperling's Royal Ascot accessories were also from royally-approved brands. The new Royal Family member carried Stow London's Mini East West Curve Bag in Hazy Blush Suede Leather, which retails for $575, along with a Jane Taylor London "Enid" Straw Boater Hat in Ivory, featuring a delicate veil, via @royalfashionpolice. Princess Kate regularly wears hats from Jane Taylor, and Sperling seems to have also embraced the brand.
For footwear, Sperling made an exceedingly regal choice with a special pair of Manolo Blahnik x Emilia Wickstead pumps. The Hangisi Pump in Gold Double Warp Floral have been embellished with crystals and feature a metallic jacquard pattern. Notably, Emilia Wickstead designed Sperling's dreamy lace wedding gown.
Despite only having been married for a few short weeks, Sperling and Phillips looked every inch the royal couple for their second Royal Ascot appearance as newlyweds.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.