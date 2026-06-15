In a Subtly Romantic Move, Princess Kate's 2026 Garter Day Jewelry Pays Tribute to Her 2011 Royal Wedding to Prince William

The glittering diamonds also reference the Middleton clan in the best way.

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Princess Kate rewears her wedding day earrings for Garter Day 2026, a pair of pave diamond jewels featuring acorns in reference to the Middleton coat of arms
(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Princess Kate captured everyone's attention when she arrived for the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026. As well as embracing Summer 2026's butter yellow trend in a custom Patrick McDowell brocade coat dress, the Princess of Wales subtly referenced her royal wedding.

For Garter Day—a Royal Family tradition which recognizes the achievements of British people and inducts them into a special Order—Princess Kate rewore her wedding day earrings.

Per The Court Jeweler, Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, commissioned British jeweler Robinson Pelham to create the diamond earrings as a wedding gift.

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At the time of her nuptials, it was reported that the earrings consisted of "diamond-set stylized oak leaves with a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pavé set diamond acorn suspended in the center," via Forbes. According to the outlet, the jewels were inspired by the Middleton clan's coat of arms.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day

Prince William and Princess Kate on their wedding day on April 29, 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate's decision to rewear the nostalgic earrings on Garter Day suggests she's subtly paying tribute to her husband, William, and their enduring love story.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the Princess of Wales has reworn her wedding day jewelry. On Easter Sunday in 2019, Kate paired the Robinson Pelham diamond earrings with a blue Alexander McQueen coat dress.

For Garter Day 2026, Princess Kate's earrings perfectly complemented her custom-made butter yellow coat dress from Patrick McDowell.

Princess Kate wearing the butter yellow trend for Garter Day 2026, with a brocade coat dress and matching wide-brim hat

Princess Kate rewears her wedding earrings for Garter Day 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate Garter Day 2026, wearing a pale yellow hat and matching blazer

Princess Kate pairs her wedding earrings with a new coat dress from Patrick McDowell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Notably, the striking dress was constructed from "fabric woven specifically for the princess, who is known for her support of British textiles industries, by Stephen Walters & Sons in Suffolk," Tatler shared.

With Kate's endorsement, it's pretty clear that the celeb-beloved butter yellow trend is about to be everywhere.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.