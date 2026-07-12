Following several solo appearances at Wimbledon in 2026, Princess Kate was joined by husband Prince William and two of their kids—Princess Charlotte and Prince George—for the men's singles final on Sunday, July 12. Both George and Charlotte have attended the tennis tournament in the past, but that didn't preclude them from needing their dad to offer a "moment of reassurance," according to one royal expert.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, shared footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales's arrival at Wimbledon on Instagram. In one clip, Prince William appears to take Prince George aside to check that he's okay.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at @Wimbledon with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," English's caption explained. "A sweet moment of reassurance from dad too."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Additional photographs captured Prince William gently touching Prince George's arm, and placing his arm on Princess Charlotte's back. Clearly, the Prince of Wales is very protective of his family.

Prince William appears to reassure Prince George at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William guides Princess Charlotte with his hand at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Prince George recently left Lambrook School—which he attended alongside siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. The future King will now attend Eton College, his dad's alma mater.

Royal experts have suggested that attending Eton will be an important step in Prince George's journey towards kingship.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told People , "Eton was a much-needed haven for William." She continued, "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026. (Image credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Prince George and Princess Kate at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026. (Image credit: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

The Good Schools Guide editor, Melanie Sanderson, also told the outlet, "As parents, you do talk about your school days, and your kids can relate to that. I'm confident that [George] will be very well prepared."

And with Prince William's gentle reassurance, it seems as though George, Charlotte, and Louis will all be ready for their future roles.