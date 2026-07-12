Prince William Springs Into Quick-Thinking "Dad Mode" to Offer Prince George and Princess Charlotte a "Moment of Reassurance"
The young royals were met by crowds of fans at the Wimbledon men's singles final.
Following several solo appearances at Wimbledon in 2026, Princess Kate was joined by husband Prince William and two of their kids—Princess Charlotte and Prince George—for the men's singles final on Sunday, July 12. Both George and Charlotte have attended the tennis tournament in the past, but that didn't preclude them from needing their dad to offer a "moment of reassurance," according to one royal expert.
The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, shared footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales's arrival at Wimbledon on Instagram. In one clip, Prince William appears to take Prince George aside to check that he's okay.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at @Wimbledon with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," English's caption explained. "A sweet moment of reassurance from dad too."
Additional photographs captured Prince William gently touching Prince George's arm, and placing his arm on Princess Charlotte's back. Clearly, the Prince of Wales is very protective of his family.
Prince George recently left Lambrook School—which he attended alongside siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. The future King will now attend Eton College, his dad's alma mater.
Royal experts have suggested that attending Eton will be an important step in Prince George's journey towards kingship.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told People, "Eton was a much-needed haven for William." She continued, "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."
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The Good Schools Guide editor, Melanie Sanderson, also told the outlet, "As parents, you do talk about your school days, and your kids can relate to that. I'm confident that [George] will be very well prepared."
And with Prince William's gentle reassurance, it seems as though George, Charlotte, and Louis will all be ready for their future roles.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.