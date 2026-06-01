Harriet Sperling Could Follow in Queen Camilla's Fashion Footsteps at Her Royal Wedding, Says Jewelry Expert
To tiara or not to tiara?
Harriet Sperling will marry Peter Phillips on Saturday, June 6, and the question on everyone’s lips is whether she’ll wear a tiara. It will be a second marriage for both NHS nurse Harriet and Princess Anne’s only son, and ahead of their wedding, jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia says that the newest member of the Royal Family could look to Queen Camilla for inspiration.
“Historically, second royal weddings tend to lean much more understated in their jewelry language, with less emphasis on overt bridal grandeur,” Rakholia says. He points to The King and Queen’s 2005 wedding, when Camilla wore a feathered Philip Treacy headpiece instead of a tiara.
“Camilla notably chose not to wear a tiara for her civil wedding or subsequent blessing at Windsor,” Rakholia notes, adding that her hat gave “a more relaxed and modern bridal aesthetic compared to traditional royal bridal dressing.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.