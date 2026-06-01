Harriet Sperling Could Follow in Queen Camilla's Fashion Footsteps at Her Royal Wedding, Says Jewelry Expert

Harriet Sperling will marry Peter Phillips on Saturday, June 6, and the question on everyone’s lips is whether she’ll wear a tiara. It will be a second marriage for both NHS nurse Harriet and Princess Anne’s only son, and ahead of their wedding, jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia says that the newest member of the Royal Family could look to Queen Camilla for inspiration.

“Historically, second royal weddings tend to lean much more understated in their jewelry language, with less emphasis on overt bridal grandeur,” Rakholia says. He points to The King and Queen’s 2005 wedding, when Camilla wore a feathered Philip Treacy headpiece instead of a tiara.

“Camilla notably chose not to wear a tiara for her civil wedding or subsequent blessing at Windsor,” Rakholia notes, adding that her hat gave “a more relaxed and modern bridal aesthetic compared to traditional royal bridal dressing.”

Latest Videos From

Harriet and Peter speak with The King and Queen at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors