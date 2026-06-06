Harriet Sperling Is the Epitome of a Royal Bride in a White Lace Emilia Wickstead Gown and a Sparkling Tiara at Her Royal Wedding to Peter Phillips
The newest member of the Royal Family chose a lacy gown with a dramatic veil for her nuptials.
Harriet Sperling is officially a royal bride. The NHS pediatric nurse has arrived for her wedding to Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and her dress is straight out of a modern royal romance.
Sperling, 45, was pictured in a long-sleeve white lace gown—created by royally-approved designer Emilia Wickstead—and a dramatic veil as she arrived at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, England. The white column dress features sheer lace sleeves, and is accentuated by a white veil, which was held by her bridesmaids.
Royal watchers have been betting on whether Harriet would wear a tiara, and they finally got their answer on Saturday. Rather than wearing one of her new mother-in-law Princess Anne's tiaras, Harriet opted for the Pragnell Tiara, which is on loan from the jeweler, who also designed the bride's engagement ring.
Additional accessories included Pragnell earrings and and Jimmy Choo pumps.
Royal fans had been eagerly awaiting 2026's royal wedding, with Harriet quickly becoming a style icon at her initial public appearances alongside her fiancé. Her classic bridal look perfectly complemented the newest Royal Family member's sleek aesthetic.
Harriet shares a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, with her ex-husband. The royal bride met Peter at a sporting event for her daughter. Georgina and her new stepsisters, Isla and Savannah Phillips, all wore custom outfits by Emilia Wickstead and served as bridesmaids.
Other members of the Royal Family present at the nuptials were Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.
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Prince William and Princess Kate were also seen entering the church.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.