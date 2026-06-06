Harriet Sperling is officially a royal bride. The NHS pediatric nurse has arrived for her wedding to Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and her dress is straight out of a modern royal romance.

Sperling, 45, was pictured in a long-sleeve white lace gown—created by royally-approved designer Emilia Wickstead—and a dramatic veil as she arrived at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, England. The white column dress features sheer lace sleeves, and is accentuated by a white veil, which was held by her bridesmaids.

Royal watchers have been betting on whether Harriet would wear a tiara, and they finally got their answer on Saturday. Rather than wearing one of her new mother-in-law Princess Anne's tiaras, Harriet opted for the Pragnell Tiara, which is on loan from the jeweler, who also designed the bride's engagement ring.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Additional accessories included Pragnell earrings and and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Harriet Sperling arrives at her royal wedding to Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling is accompanied by her bridesmaids at the royal wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Harriet Sperling is a royal bride in a sparkling diamond tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Royal fans had been eagerly awaiting 2026's royal wedding, with Harriet quickly becoming a style icon at her initial public appearances alongside her fiancé. Her classic bridal look perfectly complemented the newest Royal Family member's sleek aesthetic.

Harriet and Peter announced their engagement in August 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet and Peter are pictured at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet shares a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, with her ex-husband. The royal bride met Peter at a sporting event for her daughter. Georgina and her new stepsisters, Isla and Savannah Phillips, all wore custom outfits by Emilia Wickstead and served as bridesmaids.

Other members of the Royal Family present at the nuptials were Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William and Princess Kate were also seen entering the church.