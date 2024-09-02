Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Married American Shaman Durek Verrett in Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony
"Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever."
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, 52, has tied the knot with her fiancé of two years, Durek Verrett, 49.
The couple's gorgeous nuptials took place on August 31, and were exclusively covered by Hello! and HOLA! magazines. The regal event took place at Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway, which boasts jaw-dropping views of a World Heritage Site-designated Norwegian Fjord.
"The surroundings are gorgeous—it's one of the most beautiful places I know," Märtha Louise told the outlet prior to her wedding. "Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery."
Märtha Louise's royal wedding to Shaman Durek was attended by 350 guests, including members of royalty from around the world. Märtha Louise's three daughters from her previous marriage—Maud, Leah and Emma—were in attendance. The Princess' parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, also attended, along with her brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Meanwhile, Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden attended the nuptials with her husband, Prince Daniel, as did Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland.
For the special day, the bride wore a classic ivory wedding gown and floor-length veil, with King Olav’s Gift Tiara. "Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever," she told the publications.
Verrett is a self-styled shaman and alternative therapist from Los Angeles, whose celebrity clientele includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev. Ahead of their wedding, Princess Märtha Louise defended Verrett against what she called "lies" trying to discredit him.
Princess Märtha Louise previously gave up her right to use the Her Royal Highness title when she married her first husband, commoner Ari Behn, who died by suicide in 2019, per Vanity Fair. The Princess caused some controversy when she revealed she was a "clairvoyant," crediting "her experience with horses for helping her make contact with angels," Hello! reported in 2007.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
