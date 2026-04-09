Queen Camilla's Traditional Wedding Anniversary Gift Represents "Wisdom and Guidance," Says Jewelry Expert
The King and Queen walked down the aisle on April 9, 2005.
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King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 9, and although they’re not marking the occasion in Italy like they did for their 20th, the pair will no doubt be enjoying a special day closer to home. The traditional gemstone gift for a 20th anniversary is emeralds, but for a 21st anniversary celebration, a gemstone that’s not quite as well known reigns.
Justin Daughters, managing director at Berganza, tells Marie Claire that “21st anniversaries can be celebrated with the help of iolites, known as 'water sapphires' because of their color that changes from blue to violet.”
Iolites are a popular alternative to sapphires due to their lower cost, and Daughters says that they’re “an interesting gemstone which has always been connected with wisdom and guidance.” Historically, Vikings are said to have used iolites as a navigational tool to help locate the sun, giving the stone an association with intuition and finding your own path.Article continues below
No matter what The King and Queen share for anniversary gifts this year, it's likely to be a quiet celebration. Former royal gardener Jack Stooks recently shared that “their anniversaries tend to be up in Birkhall near the Balmoral Estate,” adding that their celebrations are never “too extravagant.”
For King Charles and Queen Camilla, they can't exactly head out on the town like a normal couple, so they tend to enjoy a special night at home. “It's not that easy that they can go and have a nice meal in a restaurant and be left alone,” Stooks explains, speaking to Smooth Spins. “It’s so difficult.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.