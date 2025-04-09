The Touching Secret Details in King Charles and Queen Camilla's New 20th Anniversary Portraits

The Royal Family shared two beautiful new portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 9. The couple will be concluding their four-day state visit to Italy on April 10, but to kick off the trip, the duo posed for photos on the lush grounds of Villa Wolkons in Rome. In the portraits, snapped by longtime royal photographer Chris Jackson, Their Majesties look refreshed and happy—but there's a hidden detail in the pictures that many fans probably didn't spot.

"As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!" the King and Queen wrote on social media April 7.

In the first photo, Charles and Camilla stood in front of flowering bushes as they beamed at the camera, with The Queen dressed in a white Anna Valentine coat dress accented with a gorgeous floral brooch. However, the Fabergé pin isn't just any old design.

According to jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers, the brooch "features a graceful arrangement of diamonds and pearls designed to resemble a delicate spray of lily of the valley—a meaningful choice, as the flower appeared in her wedding bouquet."

The Queen wore a meaningful floral brooch in the new anniversary portraits. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She added the same pearl earrings she wore on her wedding day in the sweet snapshots. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Their Majesties attended a state banquet on the evening of their anniversary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Queen Camilla consistently selects jewelry with deep personal significance for official portraits," Stone added.

But the bridal touches didn't end there. Queen Camilla chose to wear the same diamond and pearl drop earrings she wore on her 2005 wedding day in the photos.

"Camilla has worn these earrings regularly for the last 20 years, so it’s especially touching to see them appear in the portrait marking two decades of marriage," said Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds. "She first wore them on their wedding day, and while it’s never been publicly confirmed, it’s believed they were a gift from either King Charles or the late Queen Elizabeth."

The jewelry expert added that she'd estimate the style to be worth "$50,000 to $63,000."

The Queen continued to celebrate her anniversary in style during a state banquet on Wednesday night, wearing the massive turquoise and diamond necklace she inherited from her family with diamond earrings and a teal lace gown.