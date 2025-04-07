Princess Diana's Former Butler Says The King's First Marriage "Will Define His Lifetime" Vs. His Relationship With Camilla
"Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana?"
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 9, yet Paul Burrell—who served as butler to Princess Diana for 10 years until her 1997 death—says the monarch’s life will always be more defined by his first marriage than his current one.
Speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, Burrell mused, "It is odd that it’s been 20 years, but it’s not Camilla who will define his life, even though she is the love of his life, it is another woman, called Diana."
Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981 before separating in 1992 and finalizing their divorce in 1996. After briefly dating Camilla Parker Bowles in the early '70s, Diana famously accused Charles of having an affair with Camilla throughout their marriage and in 1994, Charles confirmed his infidelity.
"Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana?" Burrell continued. "But it isn’t his marriage to Camilla that will define his lifetime, it’s his marriage to Diana that will."
The former butler shared that despite her critics over the years, Camilla’s popularity has grown and he can see what a stable influence she is on Charles and how she's "the one person" who "can say no to him."
"I find this fascinating, but he has been married to Camilla for 20 years and they’ve survived because they love each other and I have seen the public acceptance of her grow since they became married," Burrell shared. He added that unlike the 12 year age gap between Diana and Charles, Camilla and The King "have so much more in common."
Obviously the two women differed in numerous ways, and the former palace employee noted that Queen Camilla's public perception "is nowhere near that of Charles’s previous wife." However, Burrell added, "Camilla isn’t Diana, and Diana could never be Camilla," he continued. "They’re two very different women, but Camilla’s acceptance has grown and Charles obviously adores her.”
"She has a steady influence on the monarchy and on Charles," he added. "You have to commend her for the influence and the stability which she has brought to Charles’ life."
As for their anniversary, The King and Queen—who touched down in Rome on April 7—will celebrate their milestone wedding celebration during the couple's official tour of Italy this week.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
