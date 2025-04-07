Princess Diana's Former Butler Says The King's First Marriage "Will Define His Lifetime" Vs. His Relationship With Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 9, yet Paul Burrell—who served as butler to Princess Diana for 10 years until her 1997 death—says the monarch’s life will always be more defined by his first marriage than his current one.

Speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, Burrell mused, "It is odd that it’s been 20 years, but it’s not Camilla who will define his life, even though she is the love of his life, it is another woman, called Diana."

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981 before separating in 1992 and finalizing their divorce in 1996. After briefly dating Camilla Parker Bowles in the early '70s, Diana famously accused Charles of having an affair with Camilla throughout their marriage and in 1994, Charles confirmed his infidelity.

"Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana?" Burrell continued. "But it isn’t his marriage to Camilla that will define his lifetime, it’s his marriage to Diana that will."

The King and Queen will celebrate 20 years of marriage on April 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King (then Prince Charles) married Diana in 1981 and separated from the princess in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former butler shared that despite her critics over the years, Camilla’s popularity has grown and he can see what a stable influence she is on Charles and how she's "the one person" who "can say no to him."

"I find this fascinating, but he has been married to Camilla for 20 years and they’ve survived because they love each other and I have seen the public acceptance of her grow since they became married," Burrell shared. He added that unlike the 12 year age gap between Diana and Charles, Camilla and The King "have so much more in common."

Obviously the two women differed in numerous ways, and the former palace employee noted that Queen Camilla's public perception "is nowhere near that of Charles’s previous wife." However, Burrell added, "Camilla isn’t Diana, and Diana could never be Camilla," he continued. "They’re two very different women, but Camilla’s acceptance has grown and Charles obviously adores her.”

"She has a steady influence on the monarchy and on Charles," he added. "You have to commend her for the influence and the stability which she has brought to Charles’ life."

As for their anniversary, The King and Queen—who touched down in Rome on April 7—will celebrate their milestone wedding celebration during the couple's official tour of Italy this week.