Queen Camilla Could Be the First Royal to Join TikTok
Watch out for the next BookTok star.
Something royal might be coming to your FYP.
While no one from the Royal Family has taken the leap to join TikTok just yet, it seems Queen Camilla hasn't ruled out the possibility of becoming a BookTok star.
The Queen’s Reading Room charity, founded by Camilla to celebrate literature and foster a love of reading across all ages, has already established a solid presence on Instagram, and it seems her eye might be on TikTok next.
Vicki Perrin, CEO of the charity, told The Telegraph on Sept. 19, "Never say never," when it came to the topic of breaking into TikTok, adding, "I've been so pleased at seeing how BookTok has exploded."
"To my mind, there’s nothing more important than trying to get the message across that books are for everyone," she continued. "What’s so wonderful about BookTok is that you have people from all different walks of life saying, ‘This is a book that has moved me,' and that is so much more important than anything else.”
Perrin said that the charity isn't focused on people reading serious literature, as long as readers are picking up a book.
"For us it doesn’t matter what you read," she told The Telegraph. "I think BookTok has done such an amazing thing in breaking down some of those barriers, and whether we’ll end up there, who knows, watch this space.”
The potential move to TikTok comes as part of Queen Camilla's ongoing efforts to encourage reading and connect with a younger audience.
However, the royal already has a successful podcast through her Queen's Reading Room charity.
“We now reach about 12 million people in about 171 countries around the world,” Perrin told The Telegraph, adding, “it’s been such a joy to see the appetite for the work we’re doing and to see people’s connection with reading and books."
And while younger members of the family like Prince William and Kate Middleton haven't taken the leap to the platform, perhaps Camilla can show them how it's done one day.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
