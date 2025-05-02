This Surprising Royal Has Been Dubbed the "Most Consistently Confident" Despite Public Perception

This week kicks off a busy season of royal events for everyone from The King to Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis. May 8 marks a parade and balcony appearance for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, followed by events like the Chelsea Flower Show, Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot. Ahead of an action-packed May and June, the most confident royal has been revealed by a leading body language expert—and it's not who you might think.

Queen Camilla has been named the "most consistently confident" member of the Royal Family after "rising to duty," per former police officer and body language expert Darren Stanton. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton revealed King Charles has shown more confidence since stepping up as monarch, while Queen Camilla has "set an example" for many of the younger royals to follow (and her husband).

Despite the tough days of her early royal career following her affair with Prince Charles, Stanton said, "Queen Camilla has been the most consistently confident royal over the years." He added that The Queen has "always carried herself with elegance and independence whatever she is faced with publicly. She’s never been fazed by being out in public."

Queen Camilla has been dubbed the most confident member of the Royal Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen is seen traveling to the state opening of Parliament in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton said that now that Camilla "has been welcomed into the Royal Family and obtained more responsibilities, she’s set an inspiring example for many," especially now that she's become Queen.

"Now that she is the matriarch of the Royal Family, we never see signs of Camilla feeling hesitant or nervous—she’s very good at diving in head first and doing what needs to be done," the body language expert added.

King Charles has followed in his wife's example, with Stanton stating that "Charles strictly followed royal protocol and found difficulty expressing independence and confidence" before he took the throne. "I don’t think Charles was fully confident in his own abilities compared to now," he added.

The Queen has given King Charles a greater sense of confidence, per body language expert Darren Stanton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining that The King used to be seen blinking rapidly and "fiddling with his clothes and cufflinks," Stanton shared, "Since he’s been with Camilla and has gathered more responsibilities as King, we’ve seen fewer instances of Charles using these gestures."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He’s now able to open up more and be himself when we see him carrying out his duties. We now see a King who is in control," the body language expert said. And while Prince William "would often follow the same techniques" as his dad used to when he felt "nervous," Stanton said the Prince of Wales has shown a new level of confidence.

"William now shows an enjoyment in connecting with people and opening up with the public," Stanton said. "He can let go of his nerves and have fun, while still adhering to royal protocol."