King Charles Just Revealed He's a Swiftie by Dropping the Perfect Taylor Swift Reference in His Latest Instagram Post

It's no secret that several members of the Royal Family are huge Taylor Swift fans. Just last year, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte—but not Prince Louis—to the Eras Tour in London, with the group posing for a selfie with Swift backstage. After reports suggested Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie in the Royal Family, King Charles seems to be trying to steal her crown by making a reference to the pop star in a new social media post.

"Shoreditch in the afternoon! ☔️," a post on the Royal Family's Instagram post started, quoting Swift's song "London Boy" from the Lover album. The song also provided the soundtrack for the video montage, which showed clips from King Charles's visit to an event in Shoreditch in London.

Fans were understandably delighted by the reference to Swift's "London Boy" lyrics. "His grandkids love Taylor Swift, I guess so does His Majesty," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "This song choice is giving me life coming from an official royal account," another person said.

The rest of the caption explained, "Hosted for the first time in Europe, The King has visited @SXSWLondon, a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, East London." The caption continued, "Originating in Austin, Texas, the festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the future of the creative industries, supporting emerging artists and innovative projects. Before departing, His Majesty popped into Old Spitalfields Market to meet locals and speak to stallholders working the market's 'Antiques Thursday.'"

Swift's "London Boy" references her romance with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who lives in the city.

Alwyn addressed his 2023 breakup from the singer during an interview with The Guardian . "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control," the actor explained. "And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it."