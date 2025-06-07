King Charles Just Revealed He's a Swiftie by Dropping the Perfect Taylor Swift Reference in His Latest Instagram Post
We see you, London Boy.
It's no secret that several members of the Royal Family are huge Taylor Swift fans. Just last year, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte—but not Prince Louis—to the Eras Tour in London, with the group posing for a selfie with Swift backstage. After reports suggested Princess Charlotte is the biggest Swiftie in the Royal Family, King Charles seems to be trying to steal her crown by making a reference to the pop star in a new social media post.
"Shoreditch in the afternoon! ☔️," a post on the Royal Family's Instagram post started, quoting Swift's song "London Boy" from the Lover album. The song also provided the soundtrack for the video montage, which showed clips from King Charles's visit to an event in Shoreditch in London.
Fans were understandably delighted by the reference to Swift's "London Boy" lyrics. "His grandkids love Taylor Swift, I guess so does His Majesty," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "This song choice is giving me life coming from an official royal account," another person said.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The rest of the caption explained, "Hosted for the first time in Europe, The King has visited @SXSWLondon, a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, East London." The caption continued, "Originating in Austin, Texas, the festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the future of the creative industries, supporting emerging artists and innovative projects. Before departing, His Majesty popped into Old Spitalfields Market to meet locals and speak to stallholders working the market's 'Antiques Thursday.'"
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
Swift's "London Boy" references her romance with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who lives in the city.
Alwyn addressed his 2023 breakup from the singer during an interview with The Guardian. "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control," the actor explained. "And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William's "Growing Bond" With Unexpected Relative
"They have so much fun together."
-
Beyoncé's Pants Fell Down During 'Cowboy Carter' London Date
"The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat."
-
Lilibet's Birthday Celebration Paid Tribute to Princess Diana
The Sussexes spent "two days of pure joy" at Disneyland with their children.
-
A Surprising "Royal Power Duo" Has Emerged as Prince William Displays "Growing Bond" With Unexpected Relative in Rare Joint Engagement
"They have so much fun together."
-
Prince William Says Family Can Be a "Mixed Bag" Amid Rift With Prince Harry
The Prince of Wales referenced tough family dynamics during a chat with soldiers.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Set to Make Their First Summer 2025 Appearance
It's the cutest time of the year.
-
King Charles Drives a Car Powered on Cheese and Wine, But Has Swapped It For This Luxe Update
A new vehicle has joined the monarch's vintage Aston Martin convertible.
-
Prince William Announces New Appearance With an Unexpected Sidekick Instead of Princess Kate
The Prince of Wales is marking a royal first this week.
-
King Charles Is Keeping These Royals "On Ice" to Pitch In When Prince William Becomes King
"I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
-
Former Royal Butler Reveals King Charles Would Never Watch This TV Show—But Queen Camilla Will "Fill Him In" Ahead of Major Event
Grant Harrold says The Queen has different tastes in television than her husband.
-
Cynthia Erivo Says Taylor Swift "Caused Absolute Mischief" at the Grammys by "Holding Space" for Her
"I was trying to get to my seat..."