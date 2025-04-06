Why Queen Camilla Is "Frustrated" With King Charles, as Royal Experts Claim the Couple "Disagree Strongly" on Some Important Issues
"It has been such a strain."
Queen Camilla and King Charles married on April 9, 2005, and the couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2025. Following reports that Queen Camilla helped King Charles with his "pent-up anger," royal experts have suggested the couple "strongly disagree" on some important issues.
The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, spoke with friends of Charles and Camilla, one of whom claimed, "Like any of us, they will disagree. Strongly. They both have their different views. And they will have a very good argument." As for what The King and Queen fight about, the friend explained, "I think probably, particularly at the moment considering the King's health in the last year, the main issue is that she can't persuade him to take time out. She obviously worries about him and his [cancer] treatment. Except for the first couple of months, he's pretty well worked every day since."
It was previously suggested that Camilla is the only person King Charles will listen to, although it sounds as though the monarch is extremely headstrong.
According to the outlet, Charles and Camilla's friend also discussed The King's cancer journey, saying, "It has been such a strain. It was worrying for them as a couple. You don't know with cancer, do you?"
Overall, handling such a serious diagnosis clearly had a huge impact on the couple. "The Royal Family don't do illness, and I think that's quite difficult for The Queen," the friend said. "Consequently, towards the end of last year she was quite ill herself. I think she was just exhausted because of all the travel and stepping up to the mark in his place." In fact, Queen Camilla was forced to cancel engagements after falling ill with pneumonia in late 2024.
Elaborating on potential disagreements between The King and Queen, the couple's friend told the Daily Mail, "I would say argument-wise [health] is absolutely the top of what they disagree about. She thinks, like we all do, that he does far too much, hates letting people down. But hopefully not to the detriment of his own health."
Understandably, King Charles's cancer diagnosis had a huge impact on the couple's marriage, according to their friend. "They definitely have a renewed perception of what's important to them [now]," the friend noted.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Philip Was "Ready to Die" But the Queen Felt "Huge Void"
"I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Gap Cable-Knit Sweater Set Is Selling Out Fast
The Duchess of Sussex danced around the kitchen with her dogs while making banana pudding.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Pairs a Minimalist Dress With Barely-There Makeup
The Goop founder's accessories were just as pared back.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Queen Camilla Helped King Charles Get Rid of His "Pent-Up Anger" and "Calmed" Him Down
"The King has become a nicer person," explained a royal photographer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is Forced to Issue a Statement Regarding His Involvement With Prince Andrew's "Chinese Spy" Scandal
New documents claim the Duke of York held secret meetings with his brother at Windsor Castle.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Has Broken From Tradition to "Be His Own Man" in Pivot From King Charles's Counsel
"William wanted to strike out on his own."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family Has Seen an 11% Rise in Stalkers Over the Past 3 Years With Nearly 500 Targets Identified
"The difficult task is identifying those with the means and determination to act."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Inside King Charles's "Special" and Personal New "Tribute" to Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother
The monarch is sharing elements of his childhood for a new generation to discover.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Palace Sources Say King Charles's Hospitalization Was a "Bump in the Road" as He Returns to Regular Duties
It was business as usual for The King on April 1.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This Surprising Duo Has Been Called the "Most Compatible Royal Couple"
"They have had this deep love since they were both very young."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
There's Only One Person King Charles "Will Listen To" When it Comes to His Health Struggles, Per Royal Expert
The busy King will no doubt be given advice from one royal.
By Kristin Contino Published