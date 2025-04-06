Why Queen Camilla Is "Frustrated" With King Charles, as Royal Experts Claim the Couple "Disagree Strongly" on Some Important Issues

Queen Camilla and King Charles married on April 9, 2005, and the couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2025. Following reports that Queen Camilla helped King Charles with his "pent-up anger," royal experts have suggested the couple "strongly disagree" on some important issues.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, spoke with friends of Charles and Camilla, one of whom claimed, "Like any of us, they will disagree. Strongly. They both have their different views. And they will have a very good argument." As for what The King and Queen fight about, the friend explained, "I think probably, particularly at the moment considering the King's health in the last year, the main issue is that she can't persuade him to take time out. She obviously worries about him and his [cancer] treatment. Except for the first couple of months, he's pretty well worked every day since."

It was previously suggested that Camilla is the only person King Charles will listen to, although it sounds as though the monarch is extremely headstrong.

"She obviously worries about him." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Charles and Camilla's friend also discussed The King's cancer journey, saying, "It has been such a strain. It was worrying for them as a couple. You don't know with cancer, do you?"

Overall, handling such a serious diagnosis clearly had a huge impact on the couple. "The Royal Family don't do illness, and I think that's quite difficult for The Queen," the friend said. "Consequently, towards the end of last year she was quite ill herself. I think she was just exhausted because of all the travel and stepping up to the mark in his place." In fact, Queen Camilla was forced to cancel engagements after falling ill with pneumonia in late 2024.

"The Royal Family don't do illness." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elaborating on potential disagreements between The King and Queen, the couple's friend told the Daily Mail, "I would say argument-wise [health] is absolutely the top of what they disagree about. She thinks, like we all do, that he does far too much, hates letting people down. But hopefully not to the detriment of his own health."

Understandably, King Charles's cancer diagnosis had a huge impact on the couple's marriage, according to their friend. "They definitely have a renewed perception of what's important to them [now]," the friend noted.