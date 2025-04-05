How Queen Camilla Helped King Charles Get Rid of His "Pent-Up Anger" and "Calmed" Him Down

Queen Camilla married King Charles on April 9, 2005—but their relationship began decades earlier. According to a royal photographer familiar with the couple, marrying Queen Camilla changed King Charles's entire outlook, and helped him deal with his anger in a much healthier way.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has worked with King Charles for decades, and had a front row seat to the monarch's 2005 wedding to Camilla. Writing for The Sun, Edwards revealed, "I have seen their marriage up close and, in my opinion, it is an extremely happy union." He continued, "Since their wedding in Windsor on April 9, 2005, it has become very obvious that they make each other feel very happy and secure."

Most importantly, perhaps, Edwards believes Camilla had a crucial impact on Charles's demeanor. "The main thing I've noticed is that The King, who I have been photographing for nearly 50 years, has become a nicer person," Edwards wrote. "Thanks to Camilla, he has calmed down. These days he rarely gets stressed or wound up about things."

"It has become very obvious that they make each other feel very happy and secure." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Describing some situations he witnessed involving Charles, Edwards wrote, "In the past, he would get angry if the windows were shut or there was no air in the room. All that pent-up anger seemed to disappear after he tied the knot with Camilla."

Noting that The King isn't immune to difficulties, Edwards explained, "Occasionally, like the time when his pen leaked during an official ceremony, he will become a bit frustrated, but Camilla soothes the situation." He continued, "Like all couples, they have the odd disagreement. It is only natural."

"Like all couples, they have the odd disagreement." (Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Edwards also suggested that both Camilla and Charles have overcome challenges in past relationships, but have found happiness together. "They both have a history of unhappy marriages behind them and are determined that it is never going to happen again," the photographer explained. "The other secret to their success is that The Queen is a great supporter."