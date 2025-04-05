How Queen Camilla Helped King Charles Get Rid of His "Pent-Up Anger" and "Calmed" Him Down

"The King has become a nicer person," explained a royal photographer.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Service at Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Queen Camilla married King Charles on April 9, 2005—but their relationship began decades earlier. According to a royal photographer familiar with the couple, marrying Queen Camilla changed King Charles's entire outlook, and helped him deal with his anger in a much healthier way.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has worked with King Charles for decades, and had a front row seat to the monarch's 2005 wedding to Camilla. Writing for The Sun, Edwards revealed, "I have seen their marriage up close and, in my opinion, it is an extremely happy union." He continued, "Since their wedding in Windsor on April 9, 2005, it has become very obvious that they make each other feel very happy and secure."

Most importantly, perhaps, Edwards believes Camilla had a crucial impact on Charles's demeanor. "The main thing I've noticed is that The King, who I have been photographing for nearly 50 years, has become a nicer person," Edwards wrote. "Thanks to Camilla, he has calmed down. These days he rarely gets stressed or wound up about things."

King Charles and Queen Camilla laughing on a bench

"It has become very obvious that they make each other feel very happy and secure."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Describing some situations he witnessed involving Charles, Edwards wrote, "In the past, he would get angry if the windows were shut or there was no air in the room. All that pent-up anger seemed to disappear after he tied the knot with Camilla."

Noting that The King isn't immune to difficulties, Edwards explained, "Occasionally, like the time when his pen leaked during an official ceremony, he will become a bit frustrated, but Camilla soothes the situation." He continued, "Like all couples, they have the odd disagreement. It is only natural."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet British Muslim women at a female led restaurant and help pack donation boxes ahead of Ramadan, at Darjeeling Express, Kingly Court, Carnaby Street on February 26, 2025 in London, England

"Like all couples, they have the odd disagreement."

(Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Edwards also suggested that both Camilla and Charles have overcome challenges in past relationships, but have found happiness together. "They both have a history of unhappy marriages behind them and are determined that it is never going to happen again," the photographer explained. "The other secret to their success is that The Queen is a great supporter."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸