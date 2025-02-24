Why Queen Camilla Was "So Nervous" at Her 2005 Wedding to King Charles
"She handled it really well."
Prior to tying the knot in 2005, Queen Camilla and King Charles's relationship had spanned decades. Despite marrying other people, Charles and Camilla seemingly never forgot one another. Following their respective divorces, the pair married on April 9, 2005. But according to a close friend, Queen Camilla was very nervous on her wedding day.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, Camilla's hairdresser, Jo Hansford, opened up about the royal wedding. "She looked amazing, thank God," Hansford told the outlet. "She was so nervous. The whole world was watching, and it must have been terrifying, the same as the coronation. But I think she handled it really well."
Hansford also admitted, "I had been doing her hair for years, but I was very nervous about doing it for the wedding."
Unfortunately, Hansford wasn't able to attend the wedding due to personal circumstances. "I got an invitation to the wedding, but my husband had just died and I didn't feel very comfortable going on my own, so I didn't go, but I still have a slice of wedding cake," the hairstylist explained.
When the outlet asked Hansford if Queen Camilla had changed since joining the Royal Family, she responded, "No, not really. She has adapted incredibly well, because it's not easy for an older person to come into 'The Firm,' as they call it. It's hard work, and your whole life is programmed for the year."
As Queen Camilla's trusted hairdresser and colorist, Hansford has had a front row seat to the royal's changing role. "I admire them both," she told the outlet of Charles and Camilla. "I think The King is amazing; he is definitely his mother's son. He's a stalwart—absolutely incredible. I think she supports him incredibly well, and I think he's very lucky."
Discussing the couple's marriage, Hansford noted, "It's just a shame they didn't do it before, but the most important thing is that they're happy together and they're both right for each other."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
