Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization as Palace Didn't Want to "Cause Unnecessary Alarm"
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
On Thursday, March 27, it was revealed that King Charles had been hospitalized amid his ongoing cancer treatment. However, it's since been suggested that Buckingham Palace shared the news with the general public before Charles's son, Prince Harry, was informed.
Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been "experiencing temporary side effects during cancer treatment," which led to his brief hospitalization, via the BBC. The monarch canceled several official engagements that had been set to take place on March 28, and instead returned home to Clarence House on Thursday night. The following day, he was photographed leaving London by car for his private home, Highgrove House.
According to The Sun, an insider claimed that Prince Harry wasn't told about his father's hospitalization prior to the public announcement because Buckingham Palace didn't want to "cause unnecessary alarm." "[I]t looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media when it was announced publicly to the rest of the world," the Express reported.
On March 27, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Tomorrow, [King Charles] was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion." The statement continued, "He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."
As for the severity of King Charles's symptoms, which led to his hospitalization, Buckingham Palace said it was the "most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles a $7,500 Outfit With $100 Sneakers
The actress paired Prada and Celine with her $100 footwear.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Her Makeup Artist Confirmed All Her Royal Wedding Beauty Products
And yes, you can shop them all here.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince George Had a Six-Word Message for Prince William to Pass Along to a TV Star During a Recent Royal Engagement
The 11-year-old called the star of a popular U.K. series out.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity
The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in honor of his mother in 2006.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Has Been Issued a "Strict" Warning Regarding Her Meeting With the Pope
Her royal tour of Italy comes with a unique set of rules.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram
And she used her nickname for him in the shoutout she wrote in the video's caption.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
The "Impactful" Change Prince William Has Made to Royal Protocol as He "Splits" From King Charles
"It's a model you're likely to see more of," a royal source explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest
Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Could Donald Trump Work With King Charles to Make America Royal Again?
"This is being discussed at the highest levels."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Admits to Unexpectedly Emotional Moment With Prince William: "It Reduced Me to Tears"
The monarch was "deeply touched" by his son's words.
By Kristin Contino Published