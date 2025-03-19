Queen Camilla Once Joked "Don't Tell The King" After Proposing Hilarious Reality Show Idea

Queen Camilla might be known for championing women's rights and literacy, amongst other causes, but she also knows how to have a good time—and legendary royal photographer Arthur Edwards has the proof. During an episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, the newspaper's longtime photographer shared that he once hit the dance floor with The Queen, and she even proclaimed they should take their act on the road.

While discussing The King's Commonwealth Day playlist that revealed his favorite tunes, royal broadcaster Sarah Hewson shared that Queen Camilla "is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing," the U.K.'s answer to Dancing With the Stars. Noting that The Queen "also joined the Silver Swans," a ballet program for older adults, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Hewson wondered "if when these tracks come on at home" whether The King and Queen "get up and have a little dance."

Edwards chimed in, "I danced with Camilla once, and when we finished, she said ‘oh, we should go on Strictly after! But she said, 'But don't tell the King." The photographer and his fellow guest both burst out laughing, with Hewson referring to how the show's contestants often start dating their dance partners and replying, "You know the curse of Strictly, Arthur!"

"What a story that would be," host Matt Wilkinson joked.

Queen Camilla cut a rug with the Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards at a 2017 tea party.E (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo shared plenty of laughs during their dance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if they never make it to reality TV, Edwards praised The Queen's dancing skills. "She's a great dancer, and she knows everything," he said. "I've seen her doing the Cha-Cha-Cha."

Strictly fan Camilla paid a visit to one of the show's couples in February 2024, meeting former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe during a visit to a beginners dance class at a British community center. According to the Royal Family Channel, Camilla told the pro dancer—who gifted Camilla with a pair of tap shoes—that she was one of the reality show's "greatest fans."

"I've always wanted to tap dance," she told Radebe during their sweet encounter, calling dancing "the best exercise."

Edwards also pointed out that King Charles doesn't have some bad dance moves. Edwards recalled a trip to India when he was photographing The King, sharing the monarch "did this Indian rain dance, I can't believe it. He went to this village in India where one of his charities had supported them, and they built a dam and then collected enough water for two years."

"They started this rain dance, and he got an umbrella and he started dancing with them," Edwards shared. "I mean, it was fantastic. Nothing endears people to people as when they join in and do something together."