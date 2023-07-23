The Way Queen Elizabeth Found Out About Prince George’s Birth is Wild

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Marie Claire reported on yesterday, Princess Kate—then the Duchess of Cambridge—had to follow some pretty interesting rules when giving birth to the heir to the throne, Prince George, 10 years ago yesterday. One at the top of the list? Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth had to be the very first person to know about George’s birth, and, as The Daily Express reports, she was the first to know—and found out about the arrival of her first great-grandson in a very interesting manner.

Royal protocol dictates that the monarch be the first call after a future monarch’s birth, and the late Queen heard the news via a specially encrypted phone from a call from yet another future monarch—Prince William, the brand new, first-time father. George was born at 4:24 p.m. at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, clocking in at 8 lbs., 6 oz. The news of his sex was announced via a town crier, and his birth statistics were placed on an easel outside of Buckingham Palace to mark the happy occasion.

But that wasn’t where Her late Majesty’s involvement in George’s early days ended. Because George is a direct heir to the throne, Queen Elizabeth would also have been asked to give her royal approval of his name, which two days later was revealed as Prince George Alexander Louis.

“After the call to George’s great-grandmother [the Queen], William would have had to call some of the Middleton family members to let them know the happy news,” The Daily Express reports. “Later in the day, the public was informed that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had welcomed their first child.”