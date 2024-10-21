Queen Elizabeth Had Only One Sure-Fire Way to Get Her Corgis to "Shut Up"
It was totally on-brand.
For decades, Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis were a constant and delightful presence by her side, becoming an iconic symbol of the British monarch. With their adorable faces and wagging tails, the queens' loyal companions offered her comfort, companionship, and no small amount of mischief over the years (with an emphasis on the mischief). There have been many tales of staff members and visitors encountering a misbehaving corgi, and in Craig Brown's book Q: A Voyage Around The Queen, he shares a particularly handy trick Her Majesty used to get her dogs to calm down.
In a chapter detailing the late queen's relationship with her four-legged friends, Brown recalls a number of wild stories about her pack of corgis and other family dogs, including the legendary tale of Princess Anne's dog leaving her with a criminal record after biting two children in Windsor.
But when it came to her own corgis and dorgis (a dachshund/corgi mix), it turns out Queen Elizabeth used a trick that was very royal indeed. "Coincidentally, the way to scare off a belligerent corgi is the same as for a belligerent human being: a blast from the bagpipes," Brown wrote in Q, adding, "Happily, the queen always kept a set of bagpipes to hand."
How one always keeps bagpipes "to hand" is a question I'd love to go back in time and ask, but the royal biographer continued on to quote Jim Motherwell, who served as Queen Elizabeth's official piper in the late 1990s. "The pitch of the pipes seems to hurt most dogs' ears," Motherwell told author Penny Junor, per Brown.
As soon as they hear the very Scottish sound, "most corgis stop whatever they are doing and slink away, as though in pain," the author noted. Misbehaving dog owners, take note.
Brown also shared a story of how former British prime minister Gordon Brown once visited Balmoral with his family and what his kids thought of the famous dogs. The Queen "was surrounded by her corgis and the boys were delighted and shocked in equal measure when she told one of her dogs to 'shut up,'" the author wrote.
Q: A Voyage Around The Queen shares that multiple people had been bitten by The Queen's corgis over the years, describing the dogs as "an unpredictable, temperamental bunch, one minute cuddly, the next psycho, the Corleones of the dog world."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While their antics might have been legendary, Brown dove into why the corgis were so important to The Queen in his book, pointing out that her dogs were "rebellious in a way that Queen Elizabeth II could never be. Their clamour was her refuge, their indifference her comfort."
It turns out that in a strictly regimented world, Elizabeth loved a bit of chaos—and her last two beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, stayed with her until the very end.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Queen Camilla Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol With a Fan During Tour of Australia
The moment occurred when King Charles' wife greeted fans outside a church.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Make Their Love Erewhon-Official
The couple rolled out of bed in matching sweatpants to run errands in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Rare Moments When Queen Elizabeth Allowed Herself to Be “A Normal Woman in the Countryside”
A Land Rover expert tells 'Marie Claire' of a time when the late monarch "just looked completely at home."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Rare Childhood Tantrum is Truly Epic
Every once in a while, Elizabeth let loose.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'The Great British Bake Off' Star Prue Leith Once Messed Up Queen Elizabeth's Tea Order
"You'd think it was a state secret!"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Sentimental Item from Prince Philip That Queen Elizabeth Kept in Her Handbag
It's royally romantic.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Said She Hated One Thing About Meeting "Tourists"
The late monarch expressed a desire to go back to the good old days of royal visits.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Left "Sitting in the Dark" After a Staff Member's Blunder
Former royal footman Steven Kaye shared a hilarious palace "accident."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Melania Trump Are Pen Pals, Apparently
The unlikely friendship first began in 2005, according to Melania's new memoir.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth "Felt Sorry" for Marilyn Monroe During 1956 Meeting Because the Star Was So "Nervous"
The Queen noticed an interesting detail about the movie star's appearance when they met.
By Kristin Contino Published