Yes, Queen Elizabeth Conducted Charles and Anne's Bath Time Wearing Her Coronation Crown
Literal Queen behavior, tbh.
Queen Elizabeth II was a beloved monarch for many reasons, and her children certainly have fond memories of the late royal. In fact, King Charles recently reflected on an unusual memory of his mother concerning bath time and the late Queen's 1953 coronation.
When Queen Elizabeth acceded the British throne in 1953, she was already a mother of two. While King Charles was born on November 14, 1948, Princess Anne arrived on August 15, 1950. The Queen's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, and the royal seemingly combined her preparation for the important ceremony with caring for her young kids.
During an event with a group of Canadian women who had attended the coronation, King Charles recalled his mother wearing St. Edward’s Crown at home, per the BBC. "I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening," King Charles explained.
The King continued, "My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practice." As for why his mother was casually wearing St. Edward's Crown around the house, Charles explained, "You have to get used to how heavy [the crown] is." Weighing almost five pounds, the famous crown isn't the easiest thing to wear for extended periods of time.
Charles, of course, wore St. Edward's Crown at his own coronation, so he understands what an undertaking it is to practice wearing the item. "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time, because you get used to it then," he noted. Charles continued, "It is much heavier and taller, so there's always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles." When it comes to wearing the crown during the coronation, posture is key: "You have to carry it, you have to look straight ahead," Charles explained.
Unsurprisingly, memories of his mother wearing her coronation crown during bath time have never left The King. "I've never forgotten, I can still remember it vividly," he said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William's Beard Has Inspired a New Cosmetic Surgery Trend Dubbed "the Prince William Effect"
"People are bringing in pictures of Prince William on their phones and saying, 'Make me look like that.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zendaya Brings Red Carpet Proportions to a Timeless Coat Trend
When in Boston!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
In a Pleasant Surprise, Women Make Up One-Third of the Best Director Nominees at the 2025 Golden Globes
Congratulations are in order for Coralie Fargeat and Payal Kapadia!
By Sadie Bell Published
-
King Charles Broke Royal Protocol to Honor Kate Middleton in a Special Way at Trooping the Colour This Year
Experts think there's a poignant reason Kate took Prince William's spot next to the King this year.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
King Charles’ Former Butler Reveals the Kind of Gift the Monarch Hates at Christmas
"The King hates being given anything extravagant and expensive."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Kate Middleton Stole This Fashion Hack from Queen Elizabeth II
This is the fourth year in the row Kate has channeled the Queen's fashion sense to host the "Together at Christmas" carol service.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
See Prince Louis’ Sweet Secret Message for Kate Middleton’s Parents at the Christmas Carol Service
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
32 Iconic Photos of Princess Anne as a Young Woman
Her bold outfits and unforgettable facial expressions stretch back decades.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Queen Camilla Is "Vulnerable" Following Pneumonia Diagnosis and Her Friends Are "Extremely Concerned"
"To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Philip Received a Heartbreaking Letter From His Mother Just Before She Died
Princess Alice spent the final two years of her life at Buckingham Palace.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jack Schlossberg Has a Kate Middleton Photo in His Room, and Royal Fans Want Answers
"John F. Kennedy's grandson having a picture of William and Kate in his living room wasn't on my bingo card this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published