This Royal Just Shared the Sweetest Detail about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas Tradition

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip might no longer be with us, but their long-loved Christmas traditions will carry on. And with the Christmas season now in full swing, one member of the Royal Family has made a rare comment about their holiday celebrations.

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, shared some insights on her family festivities during a recent appearance at the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in London.

"We give presents to each other on Christmas Eve," Tindall said, via Hello!, adding, "As adults, we still have stockings on Christmas Day."

When someone asked if her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, also hung stockings, she said, "Of course." Zara—who is married to former professional rugby player Mike Tindall—didn't elaborate on what they put inside the stockings or what they said on them, which brings up a few questions.

Was The Queen's stocking embroidered with "Her Majesty?" "Elizabeth?" or perhaps her nickname, "Lilibet?" Inquiring minds want to know.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip joined the Royal Family for their annual Christmas Day church service in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall, pictured with husband Mike on Nov. 25, shared some details about the Royal Family's holiday celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen was famous for preferring handmade or jokey presents over the years, so the contents of the stockings were likely to be practical versus luxurious.

As for Zara Tindall—who joined husband Mike for a glamorous red carpet outing earlier this week—she'll bring plenty of fun and "chaos" to the Royal Family's Christmas this year. Mike and Zara are parents to two daughters, Mia, 10, and Lena, 6, along with 3-year-old son Lucas. The Tindalls reportedly share a close relationship with Zara's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, so Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, have no shortage of royal playmates.

"Throw in the Tindalls' three plus Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, and it will be chaos—a Christmas dominated by children," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!. Get those extra stockings ready.