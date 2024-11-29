This Royal Just Shared the Sweetest Detail about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas Tradition

"Of course" they joined in, the royal said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looking at a tree with red ornaments
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip might no longer be with us, but their long-loved Christmas traditions will carry on. And with the Christmas season now in full swing, one member of the Royal Family has made a rare comment about their holiday celebrations.

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, shared some insights on her family festivities during a recent appearance at the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in London.

"We give presents to each other on Christmas Eve," Tindall said, via Hello!, adding, "As adults, we still have stockings on Christmas Day."

When someone asked if her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, also hung stockings, she said, "Of course." Zara—who is married to former professional rugby player Mike Tindall—didn't elaborate on what they put inside the stockings or what they said on them, which brings up a few questions.

Was The Queen's stocking embroidered with "Her Majesty?" "Elizabeth?" or perhaps her nickname, "Lilibet?" Inquiring minds want to know.

Queen Elizabeth wearing an orange coat and hat and Prince Philip wearing a green coat

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip joined the Royal Family for their annual Christmas Day church service in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall wearing a black lace dress on the red carpet standing next to husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall, pictured with husband Mike on Nov. 25, shared some details about the Royal Family's holiday celebrations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen was famous for preferring handmade or jokey presents over the years, so the contents of the stockings were likely to be practical versus luxurious.

As for Zara Tindall—who joined husband Mike for a glamorous red carpet outing earlier this week—she'll bring plenty of fun and "chaos" to the Royal Family's Christmas this year. Mike and Zara are parents to two daughters, Mia, 10, and Lena, 6, along with 3-year-old son Lucas. The Tindalls reportedly share a close relationship with Zara's cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, so Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, have no shortage of royal playmates.

"Throw in the Tindalls' three plus Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, and it will be chaos—a Christmas dominated by children," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!. Get those extra stockings ready.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸