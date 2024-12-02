Princess Charlotte Inherited a Secret "Ability" From Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Following Prince William's revelation that Prince Louis is learning the drums, one of Princess Charlotte's unique talents has been revealed. And according to a royal expert, the little Princess takes after her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It's often been noted that Princess Charlotte resembles Queen Elizabeth, and apparently the similarities go much further than their appearances. In a new interview with Hello! magazine, royal author Phil Dampier said, "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures."

With the holiday season approaching, Dampier believes that Princess Charlotte will provide much entertainment to the Royal Family, thanks to her special talent. "That should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather in the evening at Sandringham to play charades," he explained.

Dampier expanded on his comments, saying, "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including U.S. Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During his interview, Dampier noted that Princess Charlotte has been supporting her mom, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

"I'm told that although the Princess of Wales has obviously been looking after her children during her cancer treatment, and reassuring them she is getting better, Charlotte has been a great source of strength to her," Dampier told Hello! magazine.

The royal expert also discussed the many similarities Charlotte and the late Queen appear to share. "Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance," Dampier said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)