Princess Charlotte Inherited a Secret "Ability" From Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

"Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches."

Princess Charlotte wears a white dress with a white cape and a floral head band as she waves and Queen Elizabeth wears pearls and a green paisley dress
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Following Prince William's revelation that Prince Louis is learning the drums, one of Princess Charlotte's unique talents has been revealed. And according to a royal expert, the little Princess takes after her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It's often been noted that Princess Charlotte resembles Queen Elizabeth, and apparently the similarities go much further than their appearances. In a new interview with Hello! magazine, royal author Phil Dampier said, "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures."

With the holiday season approaching, Dampier believes that Princess Charlotte will provide much entertainment to the Royal Family, thanks to her special talent. "That should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather in the evening at Sandringham to play charades," he explained.

Dampier expanded on his comments, saying, "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including U.S. Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."

Queen Elizabeth wears a neon green suit and matching hat, while she smiles at a little Princess Charlotte, wearing a white dress, a pink hair clip, and pink shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During his interview, Dampier noted that Princess Charlotte has been supporting her mom, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

"I'm told that although the Princess of Wales has obviously been looking after her children during her cancer treatment, and reassuring them she is getting better, Charlotte has been a great source of strength to her," Dampier told Hello! magazine.

The royal expert also discussed the many similarities Charlotte and the late Queen appear to share. "Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance," Dampier said.

Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament in central London on May 18, 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A close friend of the former Queen previously opened up about the monarch's talent for impersonation. Royal author Gyles Brandreth told Times Radio (via the Express), "The Queen told me that if she hadn't been Queen, she might quite have liked to have been an impressionist."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸