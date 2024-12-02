Princess Charlotte Inherited a Secret "Ability" From Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
"Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches."
Following Prince William's revelation that Prince Louis is learning the drums, one of Princess Charlotte's unique talents has been revealed. And according to a royal expert, the little Princess takes after her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
It's often been noted that Princess Charlotte resembles Queen Elizabeth, and apparently the similarities go much further than their appearances. In a new interview with Hello! magazine, royal author Phil Dampier said, "I'm told Charlotte has also inherited from the late Queen a brilliant ability to mimic prominent figures."
With the holiday season approaching, Dampier believes that Princess Charlotte will provide much entertainment to the Royal Family, thanks to her special talent. "That should come in handy at Christmas when the royals gather in the evening at Sandringham to play charades," he explained.
Dampier expanded on his comments, saying, "Queen Elizabeth used to have her family in stitches with her impersonations of politicians, including U.S. Presidents and former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin."
During his interview, Dampier noted that Princess Charlotte has been supporting her mom, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"I'm told that although the Princess of Wales has obviously been looking after her children during her cancer treatment, and reassuring them she is getting better, Charlotte has been a great source of strength to her," Dampier told Hello! magazine.
The royal expert also discussed the many similarities Charlotte and the late Queen appear to share. "Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance," Dampier said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A close friend of the former Queen previously opened up about the monarch's talent for impersonation. Royal author Gyles Brandreth told Times Radio (via the Express), "The Queen told me that if she hadn't been Queen, she might quite have liked to have been an impressionist."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dua Lipa's $83,000 Necklace and Feathered Pumps Are Fit for an Ice Queen
She's the blueprint for winter white.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes and Her Duffle Teddy Coat Belong in a Winter Rom-Com
The star looked like she'd walked right off the set of a Nora Ephron movie.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift's Family Invited the Entire Kelce Crew to "Festive and Special" Thanksgiving Dinner This Year Despite What Donna Kelce Said
Mama Kelce claimed Taylor was "kind of busy" when asked if they were celebrating together.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Has a Huge Decision to Make About Prince George’s Future
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly clashed about where to send their oldest son, Prince George, to school.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Princess Diana Hated Spending Christmas with the Royal Family
She described the celebrations as "highly fraught," "terrifying," and "so disappointing."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
One Royal Just Revealed a Secret Part of Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert That Viewers Don't Get to See
We demand to know more.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Hinted at Starting a Family and Moving Abroad in a 2015 Interview, Pre-Meghan Markle
"Whenever anyone says to me that it was Meghan's fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle's Queen Elizabeth-Themed Gift For Prince Harry Got "Smashed" on Christmas Eve
"Pieces lay all over the floor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Royal Just Shared the Sweetest Detail about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Christmas Tradition
"Of course" they joined in, the royal said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says He Might Join the Royal Family For Christmas, Despite Feud Rumors
It was previously reported that Prince William would snub Christmas if Tom Parker Bowles attended.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The $20 Million Item Princess Kate Inherited From Princess Diana's Jewelry Collection
Diana once wore the piece of jewelry, which features huge diamonds and emeralds, as a headband.
By Amy Mackelden Published