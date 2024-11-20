Queen Letizia and King Felipe Return to Embrace Flood Victims After Being Heckled and Pelted With Mud on Prior Visit
The Spanish royals didn't shy away from coming back to Valencia.
In early November, deadly floods swept the Valencia region of Spain, killing more than 220 people. When King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the hardest-hit areas, they were greeted with insults by angry citizens—who even threw mud and other objects at the royals. But on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Spanish king and queen returned to Valencia and received a much different reception.
Letizia, 52, and Felipe, 56, coordinated in casual blue outfits as they traveled to the Valencian town of Chiva, Spain, doling out hugs and supportive words to residents who have suffered from the natural disaster. Per Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, they were welcomed with shouts of “Long live the king" and “Long live the queen,” unlike their trip to Paiporta on Nov. 3.
In one photo, King Felipe bends down to hug a young girl in a bright pink coat, and in another snapshot, the king and queen walk arm-in-arm with citizens of Chiva down a sunny street.
"We are not Paiporta, we just want to see the king," one resident said, per La Vanguardia.
Letizia—who swapped her usual glam styles for a navy button-up and black trousers—hugged numerous people in the crowd, telling reporters (via La Vanguardia) that her goal was "to listen, to be present, to share, to be there with them."
The royals then visited the towns of Utiel and Letur, which were also heavily impacted by the flooding. King Felipe told the press that while "the situation has improved," the government must "work together shoulder to shoulder" in the "huge reconstruction" efforts.
Per the BBC, the flooding was the deadliest natural disaster "in modern Spanish history," with one woman telling the media outlet that cars were tossed "around like toys." The people of Valencia have been vocal in criticizing the lack of government support in the wake of the deadly disaster.
During their Nov. 3 visit to Paiporta, Letizia—who openly cried while speaking with residents—was pictured with mud smeared on her face and clothing after crowds turned on the royals, Spain's prime minister and other officials visiting the flood zone.
King Felipe was similarly covered in dirt in Paiporta, and he snapped back at hecklers, replying, "If you want, I won't come and I'll stay in Madrid."
However, Tuesday's visit seems to have been a success, with the Spanish king telling reporters, “We must be close to the citizens, suffering with them, in order to move forward."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
