Queen Letizia of Spain has always made her own rules when it comes to royal style, and her recent visit to a Spanish high school was no different. While you might see other queens stepping out in more traditional fits, the fashion-forward wife of King Felipe VI chose a rather edgy look for her Sept. 18 outing.

Victoria Beckham's spring 2024 collab with Mango got plenty of buzz, and it seems that extended to royals, too. Queen Letizia chose a blue pinstriped top from the now-sold-out collection—and this striped shirt is anything but boring.

Her long-sleeved style takes a modern twist on the workwear essential, with the deconstructed shirt featuring cutouts on either side of its placket.

Queen Letizia paired her Victoria Beckham x Mango blouse with classic black trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mango Shirt With Contrasting Stripes $60 at Mango

While her cropped shirt pushed the limits when it came to traditional workwear, the Spanish queen—who met with students at the Doctor José Zapatero Domínguez secondary school—kept it simple on the bottom, choosing a pair of classic black trousers.

She accessorized with an old favorite pair of diamond huggies by Spanish jewelry brand Gold & Roses, with the royal first stepping out in the sparkling earrings in 2016.

Letizia suffers from foot issues and has recently stayed away from stilettos, but she kept things polished yet comfy in one of her go-to BOSS styles. The queen owns the brand's Melanie shoe in both the black shade she wore on Wednesday and a summery white hue, with the low block-heeled sandal featuring an ankle strap.

BOSS Melanie Ankle Strap Sandal $250 at Nordstrom

She chose a trendy cutout blouse and diamond huggies for Wednesday's outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Letizia, who is a former broadcast journalist, often puts her own spin on royal workwear, mixing high street brands like Mango, H&M and Zara along with luxe designer pieces.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though she's been known to show off the occasional slit or low neckline, this royal knows when to dial it down, wearing more traditional looks (and fabulous hats) for events like King Charles's coronation.

With a busy autumn of royal engagements ahead, we're on the edge of our seats to see what this stylish queen pulls out of her wardrobe next.