Why Princess Charlene Has Been Granted a Special "Privilege" Queen Camilla and Other Royals are Banned From Doing

Queen Camilla and King Charles have wrapped up their state visit to Italy, but before they left, the royal couple made a surprise visit to Pope Francis. Their Majesties' official visit with the ailing pope was canceled due to his ongoing health concerns, but on April 9, they met privately with the pontiff. For the occasion, Queen Camilla dressed in all black, as is tradition for royal women and first ladies on papal visits—but it turns out Princess Charlene and six other royals can wear an entirely different color.

Queen Camilla wore a modest three-quarter sleeve black dress and one of her favorite pearl necklaces to meet Pope Francis—who recently was hospitalized with double pneumonia and a polymicrobial infection—while The King dressed in a dark suit and black tie. King Charles is seen clutching a red gift box in the photos, and although it's unclear if the gift was for Pope Francis or was given from him to the couple, Charles and Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary the same day they met with the pontiff.

The Queen hasn't always abided by the typical black looks most women wear to meet the pope (she wore a beige outfit to meet with him in 2017), but everyone from Princess Diana to Jackie Kennedy has been seen in black dresses and dark veils over the years. Wearing black and a veil has become optional since the '80s, but most royals prefer to follow the tradition.

The King and Queen paid a private visit to Pope Francis on April 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene, seen with the Pope in 2016, is allowed to wear white as a Catholic royal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is another woman who is permitted to wear white while meeting the pope. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Princess Charlene is one of seven women in the entire world who are allowed to wear white to meet the pope. Known as "il privilegio del bianco" or "the privilege of the white," the royal rule allows Catholic royal women to wear white during papal events.

Since Monaco is a Catholic country, Princess Charlene has been extended the privilege to wear white. She's joined by Queen Mathilde of Belgium, former Queen Paolo of Belgium, Queen Letizia of Spain, the former Queen Sofia of Spain, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and the princesses of the House of Savoy.

Although these queens and princesses are permitted to wear white, that doesn't mean they're required to do so; Charlene has worn black to meet with the pope, like she did during a 2022 visit.

And even though Queen Camilla wasn't allowed to sport the shade for her papal visit, she made a romantic style statement the same day by re-wearing the white outfit she wore for her 2005 civil wedding ceremony to The King.

