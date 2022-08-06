The Queen Had a Strong Opinion About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Renovated Kitchen

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth
Her Majesty and Kate Middleton share many an attribute—as PEOPLE puts it, “they both value discretion, loyalty, and duty”—but, according to the outlet, they differ on some key points: including, apparently, the importance of a kitchen where you can not just cook, but also eat.

The Queen recently visited the Cambridges at their country home, Anmer Hall, located in Norfolk on Her Majesty’s Sandringham estate. William and Kate moved into Anmer Hall after major renovations in 2015 and like to keep it unstuffy there; “Kate has been known to come to the door with the kids and one of her lasagnas baking in the oven,” PEOPLE reports.

The Queen seemed a little less than impressed with their newly renovated kitchen—especially its eat-in area—and wasn’t afraid to say so.

“I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch,” says Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch. “They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, ‘I can’t understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.’”

Hopefully William and Kate will remember this anecdote before inviting Her Majesty over for meals in the near future—the Cambridges are set to move to Windsor imminently, putting them in close geographic proximity to the Queen, who now permanently lives at Windsor Castle. Despite their differences in opinion on kitchens, Her Majesty “will be delighted by the move, say friends,” according to PEOPLE.

Rachel Burchfield

Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the weekend editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.  

