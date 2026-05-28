Another European Queen Has Been Hospitalized Following Queen Margrethe Health Scares

On May 25, the Danish Royal House announced that Queen Margrethe had been hospitalized for a blood clot less than two weeks after she was treated for a fall. Just two days later, another queen was admitted to a hospital after the Norwegian monarchy confirmed that 88-year-old Queen Sonja is being treated for heart failure.

“Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital today due to heart problems,” a statement from the Norwegian Royal House read. “The Queen has heart fibrillation and heart failure, and has been hospitalized for a few days for examinations and observation.”

Earlier this week, the royal family released a statement that Queen Sonja would be “on sick leave for a week due to atrial fibrillation and heart failure,” adding that she “needs rest and adjustment of her medication.”

Latest Videos From

Queen Sonja (left) and Queen Margrethe pose together in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Sonja of Norway is pictured during the 80th Birthday celebrations of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on April 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Sonja is the consort of King Harald, 89, who has faced his own heart issues over the past few years and had a pacemaker installed in 2024.

The queen’s hospital update comes after her son, Crown Prince Haakon, announced that his wife’s own health had worsened significantly.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and her husband told members of the press on May 26 that she was “seriously ill” as she awaits a lung transplant. The future queen is now using oxygen during her daily activities, with Crown Prince Haakon admitting, “I think she’s gotten a lot worse lately, unfortunately.”

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, using a nasal cannula, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attend the Norwegian Constitution Day celebrations on May 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe is pictured in Stockholm, Sweden during the 80th birthday celebrations for King Carl XVI Gustaf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Queen Margrethe, who abdicated the Danish throne to her son King Frederik in 2024, the Danish royal family announced that she had been admitted to Rigshospitalet hospital “and has been treated, after a CT scan showed a large blood clot in the hip region as a result of a previous fall.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It is expected that Queen Margrethe will now be hospitalized for a number of days. Her Majesty is doing well under the circumstances,” the statement continued.