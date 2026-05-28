Another European Queen Has Been Hospitalized Following Queen Margrethe Health Scares
The Norwegian Royal House announced that Queen Sonja has been admitted to an Oslo hospital on May 27.
On May 25, the Danish Royal House announced that Queen Margrethe had been hospitalized for a blood clot less than two weeks after she was treated for a fall. Just two days later, another queen was admitted to a hospital after the Norwegian monarchy confirmed that 88-year-old Queen Sonja is being treated for heart failure.
“Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital today due to heart problems,” a statement from the Norwegian Royal House read. “The Queen has heart fibrillation and heart failure, and has been hospitalized for a few days for examinations and observation.”
Earlier this week, the royal family released a statement that Queen Sonja would be “on sick leave for a week due to atrial fibrillation and heart failure,” adding that she “needs rest and adjustment of her medication.”
Queen Sonja is the consort of King Harald, 89, who has faced his own heart issues over the past few years and had a pacemaker installed in 2024.
The queen’s hospital update comes after her son, Crown Prince Haakon, announced that his wife’s own health had worsened significantly.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and her husband told members of the press on May 26 that she was “seriously ill” as she awaits a lung transplant. The future queen is now using oxygen during her daily activities, with Crown Prince Haakon admitting, “I think she’s gotten a lot worse lately, unfortunately.”
As for Queen Margrethe, who abdicated the Danish throne to her son King Frederik in 2024, the Danish royal family announced that she had been admitted to Rigshospitalet hospital “and has been treated, after a CT scan showed a large blood clot in the hip region as a result of a previous fall.”
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“It is expected that Queen Margrethe will now be hospitalized for a number of days. Her Majesty is doing well under the circumstances,” the statement continued.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.