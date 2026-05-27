Just like Scandoval in 2023, Bravo was at the center of online discourse when this year’s Summer House scandal catapulted the reality series to must-watch television. When cast members West Wilson and Amanda Batula confirmed their new romance via matching Instagram stories in March 2026, they became the internet’s newest villains. The reason? Girl code. Amanda separated from her husband, fellow castmate Kyle Cooke, and promptly took up with West, who was previously involved with Amanda’s best friend Ciara Miller as recently as last summer.

Much of Summer House season 10’s tension stems from Ciara’s simmering feelings and her eventual reconciliation with West, complete with a drunken kiss in the season finale. The season’s other big storyline centers on Amanda and Kyle’s crumbling marriage, for which Ciara often provided Amanda a shoulder to lean on. Naturally, fans were distraught to find that Amanda had violated the No. 1 rule in girlhood: Don’t date your friend’s ex. So, where does that leave the Bravo show for future seasons? Here’s everything we know so far about the already greenlit Summer House season 11.

For some time, it was unclear whether Summer House would return for season 11. (Image credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo)

Is 'Summer House' renewed for season 11?

Despite (and maybe because of) all of the drama that went down in season 10, Bravo has officially invited everyone back to the Hamptons for another crazy summer. Season 11 was confirmed in early May 2026 at the NBC Upfronts presentation, with season 10 ranking in series-best ratings.

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When will 'Summer House' season 11 come out?

Summer House follows a pretty tight schedule: It films over the titular summer, usually from July 4th through Labor Day, with episodes turned around for an early Q1 release. Although Bravo hasn't confirmed anything, TMZ has reported that the cameras are supposed to pick back up in July. Should everything go to the show's typical schedule, we'll get more Summer House in early 2027.

Ben Waddell, Bailey Taylor, Mia Calabrese, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Ciara Miller at the season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Who in the 'Summer House' cast will return for season 11?

This is probably the biggest lingering question, especially now that Amanda and Kyle are no longer together, and Ciara and Amanda’s friendship won’t withstand Amanda’s betrayal . And with Kyle, Amanda, and Lindsay Hubbard starring on the Summer House spinoff In The City, it would be easy for them to trade the Hamptons-based series for the one in the Big Apple.

With Ciara expanding her reality TV footprint as the new co-host of Love Island: Aftersun and a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, it’s possible she may opt out of returning for season 11—especially if her ex-flame West is there. However, DWTS airs in the fall, and TMZ claims Ciara is set to return to Summer House, with filming Aftersun in Fiji wrapping in time for her to shoot the Bravo hit's new installment.

But ultimately, none of the cast is confirmed. Other series staples, like Jesse Solomon and Carl Radke, are also unknowns for season 10, but neither has a direct conflict of interest that would preclude them from coming back to the house. Season 10 also introduced a handful of new faces, including Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Ben Waddell, Dara Levitan, Bailey Taylor, and Levi Sebree, who may or may not be back—but could all be up for more screen time with the probable core cast shakeups.

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We'll have to see what changes occur, but there's a chance fans could be in for a major one. In late April, Us Weekly reported that Bravo is "exploring new options" for the franchise. According to the outlet, a source teased that season 11 might be in "a different location, making it a spinoff show and possibly a new cast."

It's hard to imagine Bravo won't want to continue building on the show's viral success post-Scamanda, so if Ciara is in, it seems feasible that she could return to her starring post and be joined by a new coterie of vacationers. We'll have to wait and see who is checking in soon.

Bravo hasn't confirmed the season 11 cast just yet. (Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Where will 'Summer House' season 11 be set?

It does seem to track that Summer House season 11 will be in for a major overhaul. The Sag Harbor house that's been the home base for the series since season 6 (and a character in its own right) has notably been put up for sale . That, coupled with US Weekly's report that producers are looking for a new location, seems to indicate we'll be spending our summer somewhere new.

Season 11 may very well be set at a different titular summer house. (Image credit: Sean Zanni/Bravo)

What will 'Summer House' season 11 be about?

The season’s storylines and drama will rest entirely upon which cast members return, so we’ll have to stay tuned for the casting announcements later this year. If Carl returns, we’ll surely see more dispatches from his non-alcoholic bar Soft Bar and potentially more of his relationship with newcomer Bailey. Both KJ and Ben found love in season 10, so if they return for an eleventh season, hopefully we’ll see more of their budding relationships.

TOPICS Reality TV