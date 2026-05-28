Jennifer Lopez and I styled ourselves quite similarly for work on Wednesday. We curated our office-friendly outfits around wide-leg trousers, then a white button-down tucked into the high-rise waistband. But when I traded my work wardrobe for a silky pajama set on May 27, Lopez debuted her second cut-out-heavy dress of the week. We are not the same.

Earlier this week, J.Lo planted herself firmly in press tour mode for her new rom-com, Office Romance. Yesterday's schedule included two very public pit stops, beginning with an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Method dressing seemed to be stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn's M.O. for the appearance. Her light gray trousers looked fresh from her character's professional-chic costume rack.

Jennifer Lopez arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in wide-leg trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three rows of tiered belt loops set the wide-leg pair apart from other pants trends in Lopez's closet. But she only laced a single croc-embossed belt through her ultra-high-rise waistband. From there, each pleated leg doubled in width, a requirement for almost all of her trousers. Another classic J.Lo move? The hems stretched far beyond her four-inch platform pumps from Christian Louboutin.

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Back in Jan. 2026, one of Lopez's groutfits featured nearly identical trousers and oversize legs that dragged across the Los Angeles sidewalk. This time around, the "On the Floor" singer swapped a matching crewneck for the silkiest of ivory button-downs.

To finish, Lopez added a subtle diamond necklace, gold stud earrings, and a novelty top-handle bag from Schiaparelli. She adores the atelier's 3D anatomy motif so much, she owns three different shades and sizes.

Lopez waved to fans outside the Hollywood studio, her trousers serving endless outfit style inspiration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The night was still young for Lopez. The minute filming her TV spot wrapped, Lopez changed into a more elevated look for the opening night of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

Before being honored with the Adelante Award for Industry, she shut down the red carpet in a $1,100 halter-neck dress from Bronx Banco. The sleeveless style checked every box on Lopez's evening gown list. Delicate ruching made it lightweight and airy; cut-outs around her waist complemented the plunge neckline and thigh-high slit; and oversize chain-links met the sparkle quota she demands from most of her red carpet looks. She couldn't turn down the matching shearling-trimmed jacket, of course.

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Later that night, Lopez flaunted the moss green color trend in a cut-out dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What made the dress and coat combination extra special was its sultry imagining of the moss green color trend. She's the latest A-lister to sample the part-sage, part-olive shade during an official step-and-repeat. Tessa Thompson's Balenciaga gown brought it to the 2026 Golden Globes, Arden Cho made it her plus-one at the 2026 Oscars, and Janelle Monáe took the trend literally at the 2026 Met Gala in actual moss.

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If last night teased anything about Lopez's Office Romance press tour, it's that she'll be serving looks left and right until it hits Netflix on June 5. Yes, she already has two fabulous red carpet dresses under this film's belt, following a vintage Versace ballgown at the L.A. premiere on May 26. However, I'm especially drawn to her street style and its work-ready undertones. Something tells me I'll have an entirely new office wardrobe before I sit down to watch Lopez's new rom-com.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez